Nov 13Port conditions of Mundra as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT SANMA ATLANTIC SH HIGH SPEED 12/11----- ----- nil 38400 nil 2) MV ISE TAURUS SHIP STEAM C 13/11----- ----- 11000 nil nil 3) MT AEL I ATLANTIC SH HIGH SPEED 12/11----- ----- 1050 nil nil 4) MV PROGR TAURUS SHIP STEAM C 13/11----- ----- nil 26529 nil 5) MV CAPE TAURUS SHIP HIGH SPEED 12/11----- ----- nil 157565 nil 6) MV GLOBA TAURUS SHIP STEAM C 14/11----- ----- 127611 nil nil 7) MV APL S PAREKH MARI HIGH SPEED 13/11----- ----- nil nil nil 8) MT ANDRO INTEROCEAN HIGH SPEED 13/11----- ----- nil 279519 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DIANTH SEA TRADE SHIBULK VES nil 59,999 nil ----- 08/11 2) MV MARVEL TAURUS SHIP BULK VES nil 159,201 nil ----- 12/11 3) MV BERGE TAURUS SHIP BULK VES nil 156,897 nil ----- 12/11 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV SANTA ADITYA MA BLEACHI nil 3,300 nil 13/11 2) MV SANTA ADITYA MA BENTONI nil 11,000 nil 13/11 3) MV INDUS VELJI P. STEAM C nil 90,283 nil 14/11 4) MV SAI SU SAI SHIPP STEEL C nil 12,171 nil 14/11 5) MV ORIENT TAURUS SH STEAM C nil 163,289 nil 12/11 6) MV YANGTZ TAURUS SH THERMAL C nil 79,800 nil 13/11 7) MV KWK LE J M BAXI STEAM C nil 166,383 nil 14/11 8) MV RIO MA TAURUS SH STEAM C nil 159,268 nil 14/11 9) MV AANYA TAURUS SH STEAM C nil 165,104 nil 15/11 10) MV UNITED TAURUS SH STEAM C nil 164,357 nil 15/11 11) MV ZHENG TAURUS SH STEAM C nil 78,321 nil 16/11 12) MT JAG PA ATLANTIC HIGH SPEED nil 31,000 nil 12/11 13) MT JAG PA ATLANTIC SUPERIOR KE nil 5,000 nil 12/11 14) MT BUNGA J M BAXI CRUDE P nil 6,999 nil 16/11 15) MT GREEK INTEROCEA CRUDE PE nil 266,830 nil 13/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL