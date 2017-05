Fitch: New Circular Pressures China Subnationals' Financing in Short-Term, Long-Term Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/BARCELONA, May 10 (Fitch) The new Policy Circular No. 50 in China will put short-term pressure on Chinese local and regional governments (LRG) and their financing vehicles' (LGFVs) debt issuance, but reinforces the state's mechanism to bolster risk controls and prevent systemic risks, Fitch Ratings says. The agency views the regulation as positive, since it will increase the control LGFVs have over borrowings. According to a j