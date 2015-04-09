India Port Conditions: Tuticorin Apr 09Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 12 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT EVERRICH SAMUDRA ETHYLENE 09/04 ----- ----- nil 3,250 nil n.a. 2) MV KIRAN SEA TRADE UREA 11/04 ----- ----- nil 61,883 nil n.a. 3) MV MARTHA INTEROCEAN THERMAL COAL 15/04 ----- ----- nil140,478 n.a. n.a. 4) MV FLORENCE K JM BAXI STEEL 09/04 ----- ----- nil 28,493 n.a. n.a. 5) V MARATHA INTEROCEAN DAP 09/04 ----- ----- nil 32,926 n.a. n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV VISHVA CHETNA INTEROCEAN UREA nil 66,000 nil 08/04 --- 2) MV BASHUNDHARA TRISTAR SLAG 46,100 nil nil 08/04 --- 3) BARGE PAREKH STEEL nil 797 nil 08/04 --- 4) MV HANJIN TAURAS COAL 2,051 nil nil 09/04 --- 5) MV CAPE TAURAS COAL nil 104,488 nil 10/04 --- 6) MV VISHVA TAURAS COAL nil 158,100 nil 10/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* #REF! 2) MSV FAIZANE TRISTAR RICE 44,000 nil nil 10/04 3) MV MIKAWA DARABSHAW cargo nil 2,270 nil 09/04 4) MV GREENERY SEA DARABSHAW STEEL nil 5,193 nil 10/04 5) MV GREENERY SEA DARABSHAW STEEL nil 1,710 nil 10/04 6) MV AVRA JM BAXI STEEL nil 51,153 nil 12/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL