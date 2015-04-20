Apr 20Port conditions of Mundra as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 12
Expected Vessels 12
Total Vessles 29
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MSV SAFINA AL C.JIVRAM RICE 21/04 ----- ----- 900 nil nil n.a.
2) MV PACIFIC INTEROCEAN DAP 21/04 ----- ----- nil 32,720 nil n.a.
3) MT DESH JM BAXI CRUDE 20/04 ----- ----- nil 79,902 nil
4) MT SILVIA ATLANTIC CUDE 21/04 ----- ----- nil143,180 nil
5) nil nil nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV MARATHA BENLINE DAP nil 32,996 nil 21/04 ---
2) MV MATSUSHIMA DARABSHAW STEEL nil 7,658 nil 21/04 ---
3) MV AURORA GAC STEAM COAL nil 166,912 nil 20/04 ---
4) MT IVY GALAXY GAC ACETIC nil 2,851 nil 22/04 ---
5) MT SAPPHIRE ATLANTIC ALKYL nil 3,150 nil 22/04 ---
6) MT GENUINE GAC CRUDE nil 151,068 nil 24/04 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
#REF!
2) MSV FAIZANE TRISTAR RICE 44,000 nil nil 15/04
3) MV MIKAWA DARABSHAW cargo nil 2,270 nil 15/04
4) MV GREENERY SEA DARABSHAW STEEL nil 5,193 nil 15/04
5) MV GREENERY SEA DARABSHAW STEEL nil 1,710 nil 15/04
6) MV AVRA JM BAXI STEEL nil 51,153 nil 15/04
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace
Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL