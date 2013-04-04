TAKE A LOOK-Asia GDP: India loses fastest growth title after sharp slowdown

India's gross domestic product data shocked again on Wednesday as economic growth unexpectedly slumped to its lowest in more than two years in the March quarter, stripping the country of its status as the world's fastest growing major economy. To see stories on Asian GDP growth, double click in the brackets: FIRST QUARTER 2017 > India growth unexpectedly slows sharply to 6.1 pct > Taiwan raises 2017 economic outlook to 3-yr high > Singapore GD