TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids rise to 20 bln rupees

May 31 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all three bids for 20 billion rupees ($309.98 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVE ACCEPTED RATE D No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%)