TABLE-India's March quarter GDP growth slows to 6.1 pct y/y - govt

May 31 India's economy grew 6.1 percent in the three months through March from a year earlier, slowing from a provisional 7.0 percent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast annual growth of 7.1 percent in the quarter. For the 2016/17 fiscal year ending in March, growth came in at 7.1 percent in line with the official estimate. The economy grew a revised 8.0 percent in 2015/16. --