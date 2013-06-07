GRAINS-Soybeans hit lowest in over 5 months, set to finish quarter down 4 pct

SYDNEY, March 31 U.S. soybeans climbed on Friday, after hitting their lowest in more than five months earlier in the session, as expectations of ample global supplies pushed the oilseed towards a three-month loss of more nearly 4 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.16 percent to $9.66 a bushel on Friday. Earlier in the session, they hit $9.60-3/4 a bushel, their lowest since Oct. 14, 2016. * Soybeans