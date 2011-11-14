Nov 14 Port conditions of Paradip as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessels 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV. COLORADO ACEC MN. ORE 11/11 12/11 15/11 3,800 nil nil 3,294

REPLY MN. ORE 11/11 12/11 15/11 3,200 nil nil 580 2) MV. MIGHTY SKY MAHIMA C.COAL 13/11 13/11 16/11 9,500 nil nil 28,800 3) MV. PRABHU DAYA OSL N C.COAL 12/11 12/11 16/11 20,000 nil nil 30,654 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV SD VICTORY ESSKAY ROCK PHOS. nil 62,000 nil 03/11 --- 2) MV TAI PROMOTION JMB ROCK PHOS. nil 64,106 nil 04/11 --- 3) MV ERACLEA WILHELMS ROCK PHOS. nil 52,250 nil 11/11 --- 4) MT BW LAKE GPR CRUDE OIL nil 263,877 nil 12/11 --- 5) MT SUVARNA SW JMB IMP-M.SPIRIT nil 5,000 nil 13/11 --- 6) MV BIOGRAD GPR SULPHUR nil 33,000 nil 13/11 --- 7) MT GAS MAHI NK AMMONIA nil 18,500 nil 14/11 --- 8) MV NAMRUN SCC(VSP) MOP nil 32,738 nil 14/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT PREM MALA BENLINE HSD nil 15,001 nil 14/11 2) MV LINDOS SSPL M. COKE nil 31,509 nil 14/11 3) MV SEA QUEEN II NK ROCK PHOS. nil 42,450 nil 14/11 4) MV BLUE OCEAN SSPL LM. ST. nil 30,000 nil 14/11 5) MV APJ MAHALAXMI GPR TH.COAL 65,000 nil nil 14/11 6) MV THOR FORTUNE ISIPL N C.COAL nil 32,439 nil 15/11 7) MV FULL SPRING INFINITY C.COAL nil 60,494 nil 15/11 8) MV CORAL HERO GPR FE.CR 8,100 nil nil 15/11 9) MT BATTERSEA PARK JMB P. ACID nil 9,870 nil 16/11 10) MV CS CALVINA SSS UREA nil 33,000 nil 17/11 11) MV DARYA VISHNU SSPL H COAL nil 27,500 nil 17/11 12) MV KALITIHI SEA BENLINE M. COKE nil 16,250 nil 18/11 13) MV LE SHENG COSCO CR.CON 19,000 nil nil 21/11 14) MV PANAMAX ANNA NK ROCK PHOS. nil 60,000 nil 27/11

NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL