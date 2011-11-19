Nov 19 Port conditions of Paradip as of Saturday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV GEM OF ENNORE PPT TH.COAL 18/11 18/11 20/11 12,100 nil nil 54,300 2) MV KALITIHI SEA OSL M. COKE 18/11 18/11 20/11 nil 8,400 nil 7,850 3) MV LINDOS OSL M. COKE 14/11 15/11 20/11 nil 28,500 nil 3,009 4) MV FULL SPRING OSL C.COAL 15/11 16/11 20/11 nil 47,000 nil 13,494 5) MV DARYA VISHNU MAHIMA C.COAL 17/11 17/11 19/11 nil 24,400 nil 4,500 6) MV NAMRUN PPL MOP 14/11 14/11 20/11 nil 26,000 nil 6,738 7) MV SD VICTORY IFFCO ROCK PHOS. 03/11 06/11 19/11 nil 56,400 nil 5,600 8) MV CS CALVINA OSL UREA 17/11 17/11 22/11 nil 11,000 nil 22,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV TAI PROMOTION JMB ROCK PHOS. nil 64,106 nil 04/11 --- 2) MV ERACLEA WILHELMS ROCK PHOS. nil 52,250 nil 11/11 --- 3) MV BIOGRAD GPR SULPHUR nil 33,000 nil 13/11 --- 4) MV SEA QUEEN II NK ROCK PHOS. nil 42,450 nil 14/11 --- 5) MT CHEM PEGASUS ASL SUL ACID nil 15,500 nil 19/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ATLANTI SB SCC(VSP) I. ORE(MECH) 54,000 nil nil 19/11 2) MV PASQUALE DELLA ILHELMS C.COAL nil 34,500 nil 19/11 3) MT JAG PAHEL JMB SKO nil 3,999 nil 19/11 4) MV TAMIL KAMARAJ LIBERTY TH.COAL 25,000 nil nil 19/11 5) MT SANMAR SERENAD JMB HSD/M.S nil 13,000 nil 19/11 6) MT GINGA LYNX ISIPL SUL ACID nil 20,991 nil 19/11 7) MV BALTIC JAGUAR ISIPL ROCK PHOS. nil 50,400 nil 21/11 8) MV OCEAN COLOSSUS TMILL PCI COAL nil 31,500 nil 22/11 9) MV DUBAI SUN SSP TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 23/11 10) MV LE SHENG COSCO CR.CON 18,000 nil nil 23/11 11) MV NASCO PEARL INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 52,700 nil 24/11 12) MV TANBINH 22 OSL A. COAL nil 5,916 nil 25/11 13) MT AROSA ASL CRUDE OIL nil 272,861 nil 25/11 14) MV PANAMAX ANNA NK ROCK PHOS. nil 60,000 nil 28/11 15) MT KOS NK CRUDE OIL nil 257,722 nil 05/12

NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL (Bangalore Commodity Desk)