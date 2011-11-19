Nov 19 Port conditions of Paradip as of Saturday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 15
Total Vessels 28
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV GEM OF ENNORE PPT TH.COAL 18/11 18/11 20/11 12,100 nil nil 54,300
2) MV KALITIHI SEA OSL M. COKE 18/11 18/11 20/11 nil 8,400 nil 7,850
3) MV LINDOS OSL M. COKE 14/11 15/11 20/11 nil 28,500 nil 3,009
4) MV FULL SPRING OSL C.COAL 15/11 16/11 20/11 nil 47,000 nil 13,494
5) MV DARYA VISHNU MAHIMA C.COAL 17/11 17/11 19/11 nil 24,400 nil 4,500
6) MV NAMRUN PPL MOP 14/11 14/11 20/11 nil 26,000 nil 6,738
7) MV SD VICTORY IFFCO ROCK PHOS. 03/11 06/11 19/11 nil 56,400 nil 5,600
8) MV CS CALVINA OSL UREA 17/11 17/11 22/11 nil 11,000 nil 22,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV TAI PROMOTION JMB ROCK PHOS. nil 64,106 nil 04/11 ---
2) MV ERACLEA WILHELMS ROCK PHOS. nil 52,250 nil 11/11 ---
3) MV BIOGRAD GPR SULPHUR nil 33,000 nil 13/11 ---
4) MV SEA QUEEN II NK ROCK PHOS. nil 42,450 nil 14/11 ---
5) MT CHEM PEGASUS ASL SUL ACID nil 15,500 nil 19/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV ATLANTI SB SCC(VSP) I. ORE(MECH) 54,000 nil nil 19/11
2) MV PASQUALE DELLA ILHELMS C.COAL nil 34,500 nil 19/11
3) MT JAG PAHEL JMB SKO nil 3,999 nil 19/11
4) MV TAMIL KAMARAJ LIBERTY TH.COAL 25,000 nil nil 19/11
5) MT SANMAR SERENAD JMB HSD/M.S nil 13,000 nil 19/11
6) MT GINGA LYNX ISIPL SUL ACID nil 20,991 nil 19/11
7) MV BALTIC JAGUAR ISIPL ROCK PHOS. nil 50,400 nil 21/11
8) MV OCEAN COLOSSUS TMILL PCI COAL nil 31,500 nil 22/11
9) MV DUBAI SUN SSP TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 23/11
10) MV LE SHENG COSCO CR.CON 18,000 nil nil 23/11
11) MV NASCO PEARL INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 52,700 nil 24/11
12) MV TANBINH 22 OSL A. COAL nil 5,916 nil 25/11
13) MT AROSA ASL CRUDE OIL nil 272,861 nil 25/11
14) MV PANAMAX ANNA NK ROCK PHOS. nil 60,000 nil 28/11
15) MT KOS NK CRUDE OIL nil 257,722 nil 05/12
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
(Bangalore Commodity Desk)