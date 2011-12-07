BRIEF-Wipro gets IT applications managed services engagement with Finnish co Valmet
* Says Wipro wins IT applications managed services engagement with Finnish company - Valmet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 07Port conditions of Paradip as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessels 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV SUNLEAF GRACE OSL N C.COAL 04/12 05/12 10/12 nil 22,400 nil 35,400 2) MV APJ Mahalaxmi PPT TH.COAL 05/12 06/12 07/12 51,200 nil nil 11,800 3) MT KOS IOCL CRUDE OIL 05/12 06/12 08/12 nil 146,000 nil 112,016 4) MV SHAHRIAR JAHAN PSA I.ORE 06/12 06/12 07/12 4,500 nil nil 3,200 5) MV NINGBO SEAL MAHIMA C.COAL 06/12 06/12 08/12 nil 10,000 nil 25,500 6) MV ERLYNE PPL ROCK PHOS 06/12 06/12 09/12 nil 12,200 nil 33,795 7) MV ANNA ELISA OSL N C.COAL 06/12 06/12 09/12 nil 7,600 nil 22,990 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV JOYFUL FORTUNE MSSL CR.CON 5,500 nil nil 02/12 --- 2) MV ALAM MURNI SSS I. ORE(MECH) 52,157 nil nil 05/12 --- 3) MT RATNA SHRADHA JMB CRUDE OIL nil 87,242 nil 06/12 --- 4) MV GENCO THUNDER JMB ROCK PHOS. nil 63,300 nil 07/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT STANLEY PARK JMB P. ACID nil 10,054 nil 07/12 2) MT SIVA GHENT NK P. ACID nil 5,225 nil 07/12 3) MV GEORGIANNA BO ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 50,401 nil 07/12 4) MV WADI SAFAGA EVE C.COAL nil 36,500 nil 07/12 5) MV GOOD PRECEDENT JMB TH.COAL 30,000 nil nil 07/12 6) MT SOUTHERN BULL JMB SUL ACID nil 13,516 nil 08/12 7) MV CARAVOS HORIZO INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 63,300 nil 08/12 8) MV AURORA SB SCC(VSP) TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 08/12 9) MV ID BLACK SEA GAC NITRO PHOS. nil 22,501 nil 09/12 10) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 67,000 nil nil 09/12 11) MV JAG RAVI OSL TH.COAL 42,000 nil nil 09/12 12) MT HARSHA PREM NK HSD nil 10,000 nil 09/12 13) MV EMERALD STAR NAVSHIP HB IRON nil 52,155 nil 10/12 14) MT GOOD NEWS ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 276,016 nil 10/12 15) MT JAG VIRAJ JMB AMMONIA nil 15,000 nil 11/12 16) MV PALAU ISIPL SULPHUR nil 33,000 nil 11/12 17) MV AFRICAN HALCY JMB MN. ORE nil 10,800 nil 12/12 18) MV BELOCEAN SCC(VSP) MOP nil 25,000 nil 12/12 19) MV VOLUMNIA ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 63,000 nil 12/12 20) MV SINAR KAPUAS INFINITY C.COAL nil 51,147 nil 14/12 21) MV TIONG WOON LIBERTY NO nil nil nil 14/12 22) MT PRAMONI NK P. ACID 18,500 nil nil 12/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Jun 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.13 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.08 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.13 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below.