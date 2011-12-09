Dec 09- Port conditions of Paradip as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV SUNLEAF GRACE OSL N C.COAL 04/12 05/12 11/12 nil 39,600 nil 18,200 2) MV GEORGIANNA BO ACEC N C.COAL 07/12 07/12 11/12 nil 17,600 nil 32,801 3) MT STANLEY PARK PPL P. ACID 07/12 07/12 08/12 nil 10,054 nil COMP 4) MV ANNA ELISA OSL N C.COAL 06/12 06/12 09/12 nil 28,700 nil 1,890 5) MV ALAM MURNI PPT I.ORE 05/12 07/12 09/12 40,000 nil nil 12,150 6) MV GOOD PRECEDENT PPT TH.COAL 07/12 07/12 10/12 26,000 nil nil 10,500 7) MV WADI SAFAGA MAHIMA C.COAL 12/07 12/07 12/10 nil 9,000 nil 27,500 8) MV GENCO THUNDER IFFCO ROCK PHOS 07/12 07/12 10/12 nil 49,000 nil 14,301 9) MT SIVA GHENT PL P. ACID 07/12 08/12 09/12 nil 4,600 nil 108 Waiting Vessels --------------- Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV JOYFUL FORTUNE MSSL CR.CON 5,500 nil nil 02/12 --- 2) MT RATNA SHRADHA JMB CRUDE OIL nil 87,242 nil 06/12 --- 3) MV GENCO WARRIOR ISIPL I. ORE(MECH) 30,000 nil nil 07/12 --- 4) MT SOUTHERN BULL JMB SUL ACID nil 13,516 nil 08/12 --- 5) MV CARAVOS HORIZO INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 63,300 nil 08/12 --- 6) MV ID BLACK SEA GAC NITRO PHOS. nil 22,501 nil 09/12 --- 7) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 67,000 nil nil 09/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ELLIVITA INFINITY I. ORE(MECH) 66,000 nil nil 10/12 2) MV AURORA SB SCC(VSP) TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 09/12 3) MV JAG RAVI OSL TH.COAL 42,000 nil nil 09/12 4) MV TAMIL PERIYAR LIBERTY TH.COAL 20,000 nil nil 09/12 5) MT HARSHA PREM NK HSD nil 10,000 nil 10/12 6) MV EMERALD STAR NAVSHIP HB IRON nil 52,155 nil 10/12 7) MT GOOD NEWS ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 276,016 nil 11/12 8) MT JAG VIRAJ JMB AMMONIA nil 15,000 nil 11/12 9) MV PALAU ISIPL SULPHUR nil 33,000 nil 11/12 10) MV AFRICAN HALCYON JMB MN. ORE nil 10,800 nil 12/12 11) MV BELOCEAN SCC(VSP) MOP nil 25,000 nil 12/12 12) MT JAG PANKHI JMB HSD/SKO nil 25,456 nil 13/12 13) MV VOLUMNIA ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 63,000 nil 13/12 14) MV SINAR KAPUAS INFINITY C.COAL nil 51,147 nil 14/12 15) MT JAG PADMA JMB HSD nil 14,978 nil 15/12 16) MV TIONG WOON OC LIBERTY NO nil n.a. nil 15/12 17) MT CAMBERLEY GAC AMMONIA nil 19,000 nil 16/12 18) MT PRAMONI NK P. ACID 18,500 nil nil 16/12 19) MV GINA NK SULPHUR nil 37,952 nil 18/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL