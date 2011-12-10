Dec 10Port conditions of Paradip as of Saturday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessles 30
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV GENCO PPT TH COAL 07/12 09/12 11/12 nil 4,000 nil 28,000
2) MV AURORA PPT TH COAL 09/12 09/12 10/12 31,700 nil nil 23,300
3) MV GEM OF ENNORE PPT TH COAL ----- 09/12 10/12 nil 49,700 nil 16,700
4) MV JOYFUL REPLY CR CON 02/12 09/12 10/12 5,500 nil nil COMP
5) MV GEORGIANNA ACEC NC COAL 07/12 07/12 11/12 nil 28,600 nil 21,801
6) MV SUNLEAF OSL NC COAL 04/12 05/12 11/12 48,100 nil nil 9,700
7) MV ERLYNE PPL ROCK PHOS 06/12 06/12 11/12 nil 29,100 nil 16,895
8) MV ID BLACK OSL NITRO PHOS 09/12 09/12 14/12 1,000 nil nil 21,501
9) MT RATNA IOCL CRUDE OIL 06/12 09/12 10/12 86,400 nil nil 842
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MT.SOUTHERN BULL JMB SUL ACID nil 13,516 nil 08/12 ---
2) MV.CARAV HORIZON INFINITY ROCK PHOS nil 63,300 nil 08/12 ---
3) MV.JAG RAVI OSL TH COAL 42,000 nil nil 09/12 ---
4) MV.TAMIL PERIYAR LIBERTY TH COAL 20,000 nil nil 09/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV.ELLIVITA INFINITY I.ORE 66,000 nil nil 12/12
2) MT.HARSHA PREM SSS HSD nil 10,000 nil 10/12
3) MV.EMERALD STAR NAVSHIP HB IRON nil 52,155 nil 10/12
4) MT.GOOD NEWS ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 276,016 nil 11/12
5) MT.JAG VIRAJ JMB AMMONIA nil 15,000 nil 11/12
6) MV.NOBLE CORAL GPR FE.CR 12,000 nil nil 11/12
7) MV.PALAU ISIPL SULPHUR nil 33,000 nil 11/12
8) MV.AFRICAN HALCY JMB MN.ORE nil 10,800 nil 12/12
9) MV.BELOCEANR SCC MOP nil 25,000 nil 12/12
10) MT.JAG PANKHI JMB HSD nil 25,456 nil 13/12
11) MV.VOLUMNIAGL ESSKAY N nil 63,000 nil 13/12
12) MV.SINAR KAPUAS INFINITY C.COAL nil 51,147 nil 14/12
13) MT.JAG PADMA JMB HSD nil 14,978 nil 15/12
14) MT.CAMBERLEY GAC AMMONIA nil 19,000 nil 16/12
15) MV.JINRONG INFINITY NC COAL nil 27,998 nil 16/12
16) MT.PRAMONI SSS P.ACID 18,500 nil nil 16/12
17) MV.GINA SSS SULPHUR nil 37,952 nil 18/12
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL