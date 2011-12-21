Dec 21Port conditions of Paradip as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV DN MILLET PPT I.ORE 19/12 19/12 22/12 31,000 nil nil 26,300 2) MV ATLANTIC LEG MAHIMA C.COAL 19/12 19/12 21/12 nil 26,000 nil 11,500 3) MV MP PANAMAX 4 REPLY LM. ST. 19/12 19/12 22/12 nil 23,000 nil 13,500 4) MV TAMIL KAMARAJ PPT TH.COAL 20/12 20/12 21/12 19,600 nil nil 4,200 5) MT SOUTHERN LION IFFCO SUL ACID 20/12 20/12 21/12 nil 8,700 nil 3,055 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV PALAU ISIPL SULPHUR nil 19,279 nil 12/12 --- 2) MV ORIENTAL KEY TMILL CR.CON 37,500 nil nil 17/12 --- 3) MT BELSIZE PARK JMB P. ACID nil 10,051 nil 21/12 --- 4) MV PRABHU LAL ISIPL MN. ORE nil 10,800 nil 21/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV AKMI NK I. ORE(MECH) 52,000 nil nil 23/12 2) MV TEN YOSHI MARU SCC(VSP) I. ORE(MAN) 55,000 nil nil 22/12 3) MV BELOCEAN SSS I. ORE(MAN) 37,000 nil nil 24/12 4) MV KONSTANTINOS D TMILL A. COAL nil 39,911 nil 21/12 5) MV CHANG QIANG BENLINE ROCK PHOS. nil 38,500 nil 21/12 6) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 67,000 nil nil 22/12 7) MV WISE YOUNG ACEC C.COAL nil 36,500 nil 22/12 8) MT OLYMPIC SPIRI ASL CRUDE OIL nil 82,736 nil 22/12 9) MV EMERALD STAR NK TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 23/12 10) MV JINDAL TARA SWS CONTAINER 5,500 nil nil 23/12 11) MT PRATIBHA WARNA GPR HSD nil 20,000 nil 23/12 12) MV BEIJING 2008 GPR C.COAL nil 36,500 nil 23/12 13) MV SAMUDERA BANGS INFINITY C.COAL nil 62,791 nil 23/12 14) MV APJ MAHALAXMI GPR TH.COAL 45,000 45,000 nil 24/12 15) MV AMOY FORTUNE NK ROCK PHOS. nil 50,778 nil 24/12 16) MT CARIBBEAN ASL SUL ACID nil 19,000 nil 25/12 17) MV IRON LINDREW PMA N C.COAL nil 40,734 nil 26/12 18) MV DIAMOND JUBIL NK N C.COAL ACC nil 51,965 nil 27/12 19) MV GIORGOS B ISIPL ROCK PHOS. nil 45,755 nil 27/12 20) MT NISYROS NK AMMONIA nil 23,500 nil 28/12 21) MT HEBEI MOUNTAIN NK CRUDE OIL nil 264,827 nil 29/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL