Dec 22Port conditions of Paradip as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV DN MILLET PPT I.ORE 19/12 19/12 22/12 52,500 nil nil 4,800 2) MV MP PANAMAX 4 REPLY LM. ST. 19/12 19/12 22/12 nil 36,000 nil 500 3) MV PALAU IFFCO SUL ACID 12/12 15/12 22/12 nil 29,300 nil 2,279 4) MV PRABHU LAL ACEC MN. ORE 21/12 21/12 22/12 nil 5,400 nil COMP ACEC MN. ORE 21/12 21/12 22/12 nil TOCOM nil 5,400 5) MV ORIENTAL KEY REPLY CR.CON 17/12 21/12 25/12 1,300 nil nil 36,200 6) MV KONSTANTINOS D REPLY A. COAL 21/12 21/12 24/12 nil 10,000 nil 29,911 7) MT BELSIZE PARK PPL P. ACID 21/12 21/12 22/12 nil 4,900 nil 5,151 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV CHANG QIANG BENLINE ROCK PHOS. nil 38,500 nil 21/12 --- 2) MV TEN YOSHI MARU SCC(VSP) I. ORE(MAN) 55,000 nil nil 22/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV AKMI NK I.ORE(MECH) 52,000 nil nil 23/12 2) MV BELOCEAN SSS I. ORE(MAN) 37,000 nil nil 25/12 3) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 67,000 nil nil 22/12 4) MT OLYMPIC SPIRIT ASL CRUDE OIL nil 82,736 nil 22/12 5) MV WISE YOUNG ACEC C.COAL nil 36,500 nil 22/12 6) MV BEIJING 2008 GPR C.COAL nil 36,500 nil 23/12 7) MT PRATIBHA WARNA GPR HSD nil 20,000 nil 23/12 8) MV EMERALD STAR NK TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 23/12 9) MV JINDAL TARA SWS CNTR nil nil 5,500 23/12 10) MV SAMUDERA BANGS INFINITY C.COAL nil 62,791 nil 23/12 11) MV APJ MAHALAXMI GPR TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 25/12 12) MV AMOY FORTUNE NK ROCK PHOS. nil 50,778 nil 25/12 13) MT CARIBBEAN ASL SUL ACID nil 19,000 nil 25/12 14) MV IRON LINDREW PMA N C.COAL nil 40,734 nil 26/12 15) MV DIAMOND JUBILE OSL N C.COAL ACC nil 51,965 nil 27/12 16) MV GIORGOS B ISIPL ROCK PHOS. nil 45,755 nil 27/12 17) MV UNITY SWS CNTR nil nil 7,000 27/12 18) MT NISYROS NK AMMONIA nil 23,500 nil 28/12 19) MT HEBEI MOUNTAIN NK CRUDE OIL nil 264,827 nil 29/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL