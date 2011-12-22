India's industrial output up 3.1 pct y/y in April
NEW DELHI, June 12 India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
Dec 22Port conditions of Paradip as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV DN MILLET PPT I.ORE 19/12 19/12 22/12 52,500 nil nil 4,800 2) MV MP PANAMAX 4 REPLY LM. ST. 19/12 19/12 22/12 nil 36,000 nil 500 3) MV PALAU IFFCO SUL ACID 12/12 15/12 22/12 nil 29,300 nil 2,279 4) MV PRABHU LAL ACEC MN. ORE 21/12 21/12 22/12 nil 5,400 nil COMP ACEC MN. ORE 21/12 21/12 22/12 nil TOCOM nil 5,400 5) MV ORIENTAL KEY REPLY CR.CON 17/12 21/12 25/12 1,300 nil nil 36,200 6) MV KONSTANTINOS D REPLY A. COAL 21/12 21/12 24/12 nil 10,000 nil 29,911 7) MT BELSIZE PARK PPL P. ACID 21/12 21/12 22/12 nil 4,900 nil 5,151 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV CHANG QIANG BENLINE ROCK PHOS. nil 38,500 nil 21/12 --- 2) MV TEN YOSHI MARU SCC(VSP) I. ORE(MAN) 55,000 nil nil 22/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV AKMI NK I.ORE(MECH) 52,000 nil nil 23/12 2) MV BELOCEAN SSS I. ORE(MAN) 37,000 nil nil 25/12 3) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 67,000 nil nil 22/12 4) MT OLYMPIC SPIRIT ASL CRUDE OIL nil 82,736 nil 22/12 5) MV WISE YOUNG ACEC C.COAL nil 36,500 nil 22/12 6) MV BEIJING 2008 GPR C.COAL nil 36,500 nil 23/12 7) MT PRATIBHA WARNA GPR HSD nil 20,000 nil 23/12 8) MV EMERALD STAR NK TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 23/12 9) MV JINDAL TARA SWS CNTR nil nil 5,500 23/12 10) MV SAMUDERA BANGS INFINITY C.COAL nil 62,791 nil 23/12 11) MV APJ MAHALAXMI GPR TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 25/12 12) MV AMOY FORTUNE NK ROCK PHOS. nil 50,778 nil 25/12 13) MT CARIBBEAN ASL SUL ACID nil 19,000 nil 25/12 14) MV IRON LINDREW PMA N C.COAL nil 40,734 nil 26/12 15) MV DIAMOND JUBILE OSL N C.COAL ACC nil 51,965 nil 27/12 16) MV GIORGOS B ISIPL ROCK PHOS. nil 45,755 nil 27/12 17) MV UNITY SWS CNTR nil nil 7,000 27/12 18) MT NISYROS NK AMMONIA nil 23,500 nil 28/12 19) MT HEBEI MOUNTAIN NK CRUDE OIL nil 264,827 nil 29/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
NEW DELHI, June 12 India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
NEW DELHI, June 12 India's annual consumer price inflation eased further to 2.18 percent in May, driven down by cooling food prices, government data showed on Monday.