Dec 23- Port conditions of Paradip as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessles 29
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV WISE YOUNG MAHIMA C.COAL 22/12 22/12 25/12 nil 7,000 nil 29,500
2) MV GEM OF ENNORE PPT TH.COAL 22/12 22/12 24/12 25,200 nil nil 41,200
3) MV DN MILLET PPT I.ORE 19/12 19/12 22/12 57,200 nil nil COMP
4) MV PRABHU LAL ACEC MN. ORE 21/12 21/12 22/12 nil 5,400 nil COMP
5) MV ORIENTAL KEY REPLY CR.CON 17/12 21/12 25/12 12,800 nil nil 24,700
6) MV KONSTANTINOS D REPLY A. COAL 21/12 21/12 24/12 nil 24,000 nil 15,911
7) MV CHANG QIANG IFFCO ROCK PHOS. 21/12 22/12 24/12 nil 9,200 nil 29,300
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV TEN YOSHI MARU PHAROS I. ORE(MAN) 55,000 nil EXP 22/12 ---
2) MT OLYMPIC SP ASL CRUDE OIL nil 82,736 IMP 22/12 ---
3) MV BEIJING 2008 GPR C.COAL nil 36,500 IMP 23/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV AKMI NK I. ORE(MECH) 52,000 nil nil 24/12
2) MV BELOCEAN SSS I. ORE(MAN) 37,000 nil nil 25/12
3) MV EMERALD STAR NK TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 23/12
4) MT PRATIBHA WARNA GPR HSD nil 20,000 nil 23/12
5) MV SAMUDERA BANGS INFINITY C.COAL nil 62,791 nil 23/12
6) MV JINDAL TARA SWS CNTR 5,500 nil nil 24/12
7) MV APJ MAHALAXMI GPR TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 25/12
8) MV AMOY FORTUNE NK ROCK PHOS. nil 50,778 nil 25/12
9) MT CARIBBEAN OR ASL SUL ACID nil 19,000 nil 25/12
10) MV IRON LINDREW PMA N C.COAL nil 40,734 nil 26/12
11) MV GIORGOS B ISIPL ROCK PHOS. nil 45,755 nil 26/12
12) MV UNITY SWS CNTR 7,000 nil nil 27/12
13) MV DIAMOND JUBILE OSL N C.COAL AC nil 51,965 nil 27/12
14) MT NISYROS NK AMMONIA nil 23,500 nil 28/12
15) MT HEBEI MOUNTAIN NK CRUDE OIL nil 264,827 nil 29/12
16) MV DE ZHOU HAI INFINITY C.COAL nil 58,384 nil 30/12
17) MV VISHVA PRERNA JMB C.COAL nil 31,500 nil 30/12
18) MT TAI HUNG SAN SSS CRUDE OIL nil 270,463 nil 30/12
19) MV KEN SSS MOP nil 38,500 nil 30/12
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL