Port conditions of Paradip as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT PRATIBHA IOCL HSD 23/12 23/12 24/12 nil 5,400 nil 17,081 2) MT EMERALD STAR PPT TH COAL 23/12 23/12 24/12 19,500 nil nil 22,500 3) MV ORIENTAL REPLY CR.CON ----- 22/12 24/12 nil 24,700 nil 12,800 4) MV WISE YOU MAHIMA C COAL 22/12 22/12 26/12 17,000 nil nil 19,500 5) MV KONSTAN REPLY A COAL 21/12 21/12 24/12 nil 35,000 nil 4,911 6) MV CHANG QI IFFCO ROCK PHOS 21/12 22/12 25/12 21,200 nil nil 17,300 7) MV TEN YOSH ECB I.ORE 22/12 23/12 27/12 nil 4,500 nil 51,337 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT OLYMPIC ASL CRUDE OIL nil 82,736 nil 22/12 --- 2) MV BEIJING GPR C COAL nil 36,500 nil 23/12 --- 3) MV SAMUDRA INFINITY C COAL nil 62,791 nil 23/12 --- 4) MV AKMI SSS I.ORE 52,000 nil nil 24/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV.BELOCEAN SSS I.ORE 37,000 nil nil 25/12 2) MT.CARI ORCHID ASL SUL ACID nil 19,000 nil 25/12 3) MV.AMOY FORTUNE SSS ROCK PHOS nil 50,778 nil 25/12 4) MV.IRON LINDREW OSL C COAL nil 40,734 nil 26/12 5) MV.APJ MAHALAXMI GPR TH COAL 45,000 nil nil 26/12 6) MV.GIORGOS B ISIPL ROCK PHOS nil 45,755 nil 26/12 7) MV.TAMIL KAM LIBERTY TH COAL 45,000 nil nil 26/12 8) MV.UNITY SWS NALCO 7,000 nil nil 27/12 9) MV.DIAMOND JUBI SSS NC COAL nil 51,965 nil 27/12 10) MT.NISYROS NK AMMONOIA nil 23,500 nil 28/12 11) MT.HEBEI MOUN SSS CRUDE OIL nil 264,827 nil 29/12 12) MV.DEZHOU INFINITY C COAL nil 58,384 nil 30/12 13) MV.VISHVA PRE JMB C COAL nil 31,500 nil 30/12 14) MV.BUTINAH GAC SULPHUR nil 52,500 nil 31/12 15) MT.TAI HUNG SSS CRUDE OIL nil 270,463 nil 31/12 16) MV.QATAR SPIR NAVSHIP HB IRON nil 52,650 nil 01/01 17) MV.KEN SSS MOP nil 38,500 nil 03/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL