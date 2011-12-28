Dec 28Port conditions of Paradip as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessels 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV TAMIL KAMARAJ PPT TH.COAL 27/12 28/12 28/12 34,700 nil nil 10,500 2) MV TAMIL ANNA PPT TH.COAL 28/12 28/12 28/12 4,100 nil nil 18,000 3) MV BEIJING MAHIMA C.COAL 23/12 24/12 28/12 nil 33,200 nil 5,000 4) MV DIAMOND JUB ACEC N C.COAL 27/12 27/12 31/12 nil 5,500 nil 9,500 ACEC N C.COAL 27/12 27/12 31/12 nil TOCOM nil 7,400 ACEC N C.COAL 27/12 27/12 31/12 nil TOCOM nil 11,100 5) MV SAMUDERA BAN OSL C.COAL 23/12 26/12 30/12 nil 28,000 nil 34,791 6) MV AMOY FORTUNE PPL ROCK PHOS 25/12 25/12 29/12 nil 42,000 nil 8,778 7) MV GIORGOS B IFFCO ROCK PHOS 26/12 27/12 29/12 nil 21,700 nil 24,055 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT OLYMPIC SPIRIT ASL CRUDE OIL nil 82,736 nil 22/12 --- 2) MT CARIBBEAN OR ASL SUL ACID nil 14,708 nil 25/12 --- 3) MV IRON LINDREW PMA N C.COAL nil 40,734 nil 25/12 --- 4) MV DIAMOND STAR SCC(VSP) TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 27/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT EAGLE MEERUT NK M.SPIRIT nil 4,500 nil 28/12 2) MV UNITY SWS CNTR nil nil 7,000 28/12 3) MT NISYROS NK AMMONIA nil 23,500 nil 28/12 4) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 67,000 nil nil 29/12 5) MV VISHVA PRERNA JMB C.COAL nil 31,500 nil 29/12 6) MV JINDAL VARUNA TMILL PCI COAL 6,000 nil nil 29/12 7) MV ORIENTAL DRAGO TMILL M. COKE nil 25,398 nil 30/12 8) MT HEBEI MOUNTAIN NK CRUDE OIL nil 264,827 nil 30/12 9) MV DE ZHOU HAI INFINITY C.COAL nil 58,384 nil 30/12 10) MV BUTINAH GAC SULPHUR nil 52,500 nil 31/12 11) MT TAI HUNG SAN SSS CRUDE OIL nil 270,463 nil 31/12 12) MV SALUS ISIPL UREA nil 27,260 nil 01/01 13) MV QATAR SPIRIT NAVSHIP HB IRON nil 52,650 nil 02/01 14) MV PRABHU JIVESH ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 50,600 nil 02/01 15) MV KEN SSS MOP nil 38,500 nil 04/01 16) MV DAFFODIL NK ROCK PHOS. nil 59,185 nil 04/01 17) MV GRAND PIONEER ISIPL N C.COAL nil 34,000 nil 04/01 18) MV SILVER SMOOTH ACEC FE.CR 7,500 nil nil 10/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL