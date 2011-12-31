Dec 31Port conditions of Paradip as of Saturday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV DIAMOND JUB ACEC N C.COAL 27/12 27/12 01/01 nil 15,000 nil COMP ACEC N C.COAL 27/12 27/12 01/01 nil 11,100 nil COMP ACEC N C.COAL 27/12 27/12 01/01 nil 7,400 nil COMP ACEC N C.COAL 27/12 27/12 01/01 nil 7,500 nil COMP OSL N C.COAL 27/12 27/12 01/01 nil 2,500 nil 8,465 2) MV VISHVA PRERNA MAHIMA C.COAL 29/12 29/12 01/01 nil 16,600 nil 14,900 3) MV ORIENTAL DRA REPLY M. COKE 30/12 30/12 02/01 nil 7,000 nil 18,398 4) MV IRON LINDREW OSL N C.COAL 25/12 28/12 01/01 nil 30,300 nil 10,434 5) MT NISYROS PPL AMMONIA 28/12 29/12 31/12 nil 22,700 nil 638 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT OLYMPIC SPIRIT ASL CRUDE OIL nil 82,736 nil 22/12 --- 2) MT CARIBBEAN OR ASL SUL ACID nil 14,708 nil 25/12 --- 3) MV ROSBORG OSL P. CARGO nil 12,506 nil 29/12 --- 4) MT HEBEI MOUNTAIN NK CRUDE OIL nil 264,827 nil 30/12 --- 5) MV DE ZHOU HAI INFINITY C.COAL nil 58,384 nil 31/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT TAI HUNG SAN SSS CRUDE OIL nil 270,463 nil 31/12 2) MV BUTINAH GAC SULPHUR nil 52,500 nil 31/12 3) MV MARY G CHOW PIG IRON 38,500 nil nil 31/12 4) MV CHENNAI JAYAM JMB TH.COAL 25,000 nil nil 01/01 5) MV YIN ZHU HAI PMA C.COAL nil 60,901 nil 01/01 6) MV SALUS ISIPL UREA nil 27,260 nil 01/01 7) MV PRABHU LAL SCC(VSP) TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 02/01 8) MV QATAR SPIRIT NAVSHIP HB IRON nil 52,510 nil 02/01 9) MT MAERSK GENESIS ASL AMMONIA nil 15,000 nil 03/01 10) MV STAR OF NIPPON INFINITY PCI COAL nil 62,518 nil 03/01 11) MV KEN SSS MOP nil 38,500 nil 04/01 12) MV GRAND PIONEER ISIPL N C.COAL nil 34,000 nil 04/01 13) MV PRABHU JIVESH ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 50,600 nil 04/01 14) MT ATHENS WARRIOR ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 279,387 nil 04/01 15) MT PURBASARI JMB SUL ACID nil 18,644 nil 05/01 16) MV DAFFODIL NK ROCK PHOS. nil 59,185 nil 05/01 17) MV PORT KELANG ESPL N C.COAL nil 53,050 nil 08/01 18) MV SILVER SMOOTH ACEC FE.CR 7,500 nil nil 10/01 19) MV CHRISTINE B NK I. ORE(MAN) 56,000 nil nil 03/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL