Jan 02Port conditions of Paradip as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessels 26
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) MV ORIENTAL DRA REPLY M. COKE 30/12 30/12 02/01 nil 23,500 nil 1,898
2) MV DIAMOND JUB ACEC N C.COAL 27/12 27/12 01/01 nil 15,000 nil COMP
3) MV DE ZHOU HAI OSL C.COAL 31/12 31/12 03/01 nil 33,000 nil 25,384
4) MV YIN ZHU HAI REPLY C.COAL 01/01 01/01 05/01 nil 10,000 nil 50,901
5) MV SALUS OSL UREA 02/01 02/01 06/01 nil TOCOM nil 27,260
6) MT TAI HUNG SAN IOCL CRUDE OIL 31/12 01/01 03/01 nil 78,000 nil 192,466
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) MT HEBEI MOUNTAIN NK CRUDE OIL nil 264,827 nil 30/12 ---
2) MV MARY G CHOW PIG IRON 38,500 nil nil 31/12 ---
3) MV BUTINAH GAC SULPHUR nil 52,500 nil 31/12 ---
4) MV PRABHU LAL GPR TH.COAL 52,000 nil nil 02/01 ---
5) MV BAO XIN NK C.COAL nil 21,701 nil 02/01 ---
6) MV QATAR SPIRIT NAVSHIP HB IRON nil 52,510 nil 02/01 ---Z
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) MV CHRISTINE B NK I. ORE(MAN) 56,000 nil nil 04/01
2) MV PFS NARAYANA NK TH.COAL 30,000 nil nil 03/01
3) MT MAERSK GENESIS ASL AMMONIA nil 15,000 nil 03/01
4) MV JINDAL VARUNA TMILL PCI COAL 6,000 nil nil 03/01
5) MV STAR OF NIPPON INFINITY PCI COAL nil 62,518 nil 03/01
6) MV PRABHU JIVESH GPR N C.COAL nil 50,600 nil 03/01
7) MV KEN SSS MOP nil 38,500 nil 03/01
8) MV GRAND PIONEER ISIPL N C.COAL nil 34,000 nil 04/01
9) MT ATHENS WARRIOR ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 279,387 nil 04/01
10) MT PURBASARI JMB SUL ACID nil 18,644 nil 05/01
11) MV DAFFODIL NK ROCK PHOS. nil 59,185 nil 05/01
12) MV U SEA SASKATC INFINITY N C.COAL nil 35,975 nil 06/01
13) MV PORT KELANG ESPL N C.COAL nil 53,050 nil 09/01
14) MV SILVER SMOOTH ACEC FE.CR 7,500 nil nil 10/01
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL