Jan 03Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV QATAR SPIRIT OSL HB IRON 02/01 03/01 06/01 nil 1,000 nil 51,510 2) MV MARY G OSL PIG IRON - 31/12 02/01 05/01 2,000 nil nil 36,500 3) MV DE ZHOU HAI OSL C.COAL 31/12 31/12 04/01 nil 48,000 nil 10,384 4) MV YIN ZHU HAI REPLY C.COAL 01/01 01/01 04/01 nil 33,000 nil 27,901 5) MV SALUS OSL UREA 02/01 02/01 06/01 nil 4,500 nil 22,760 6) MT TAI HUNG SAN IOCL CRUDE OIL 31/12 01/01 03/01 nil230,000 nil 40,466 7) MV PRABHU LAL PPT TH.COAL 02/01 02/01 03/01 39,500 nil nil 12,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT HEBEI MOUNTAIN NK CRUDE OIL nil 264,827 nil 30/12 --- 2) MV BUTINAH GAC SULPHUR nil 52,500 nil 31/12 --- 3) MV BAO XIN NK C.COAL nil 21,701 nil 02/01 --- 4) MV PFS NARAYANA NK TH.COAL 24,200 nil nil 03/01 --- 5) MT MAERSK GENESIS ASL AMMONIA nil 15,000 nil 03/01 --- 6) MV STAR OF NIPPON INFINITY PCI COAL nil 62,518 nil 03/01 --- 7) MV JINDAL VARUNA TMILL PCI COAL 6,000 nil nil 03/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV CHRISTINE B NK I. ORE(MAN) 56,000 nil nil 04/01 2) MV PRABHU JIVESH GPR N C.COAL nil 50,600 nil 03/01 3) MV KEN SSS MOP nil 38,500 nil 03/01 4) MV GRAND PIONEER ISIPL N C.COAL nil 34,000 nil 04/01 5) MT ATHENS WARRIOR ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 279,387 nil 05/01 6) MT PURBASARI JMB SUL ACID nil 18,644 nil 05/01 7) MV DAFFODIL NK ROCK PHOS. nil 59,185 nil 05/01 8) MT CLIPPER NEPTU SSS AMMONIA nil 39,048 nil 06/01 9) MT JAG AABHA JMB HSD/SKO nil 34,865 nil 07/01 10) MV U SEA SASKATC INFINITY N C.COAL nil 35,975 nil 07/01 11) MV PORT KELANG ESPL N C.COAL nil 53,050 nil 09/01 12) MV MARINE KING ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 50,000 nil 10/01 13) MV SILVER SMOOTH ACEC FE.CR 7,500 nil nil 10/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL