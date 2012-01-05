Jan 05Port conditions of Paradip as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV QATAR SPIRIT OSL HB IRON 02/01 03/01 07/01 nil 25,000 nil 27,510 2) MV MARY G OSL PIG IRON - 31/12 02/01 06/01 26,000 nil nil 12,500 3) MV SALUS OSL UREA 02/01 02/01 07/01 nil 16,500 nil 10,760 4) MV STAR OF NIPPON OSL PCI COAL 03/01 04/01 08/01 nil 5,500 nil 57,018 5) MV KEN PPL MOP 03/01 03/01 08/01 nil 1,800 nil 36,700 6) MV BUTINAH IFFCO SULPHUR 31/12 04/01 07/01 nil 20,000 nil 32,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT HEBEI MOUNTAIN NK CRUDE OIL nil 264,827 nil 30/12 --- 2) MV JINDAL VARUNA TMILL PCI COAL 6,000 nil nil 03/01 --- 3) MV PRABHU JIVESH GPR N C.COAL nil 50,600 nil 03/01 --- 4) MV GRAND PIONEER ISIPL N C.COAL nil 34,000 nil 04/01 --- 5) MV CHRISTINE B NK I. ORE(MAN) 56,000 nil nil 04/01 --- 6) MT PURBASARI JMB SUL ACID nil 18,644 nil 05/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MVOMERA I INFINITY I. ORE(MAN) 31,000 nil nil 05/01 2) MT ATHENS WARRIOR ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 279,387 nil 05/01 3) MV APJ MAHALAXMI GPR TH.COAL 65,000 nil nil 05/01 4) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 67,000 nil nil 06/01 5) MV DAFFODIL NK ROCK PHOS. nil 59,185 nil 07/01 6) MT CLIPPER NEPTUN SSS AMMONIA nil 39,048 nil 07/01 7) MV U SEA SASKATC INFINITY N C.COAL nil 35,975 nil 07/01 8) MT JAG AABHA JMB HSD/SKO nil 34,865 nil 07/01 9) MV MP PANAMAX 3 TMILL LM. ST. nil 35,000 nil 08/01 10) MV ORION PRIDE ISIPL C.COAL nil 37,500 nil 08/01 11) MT GASCHEM STADE ASL AMMONIA nil 8,500 nil 08/01 12) MV PORT KELANG ESPL N C.COAL nil 53,050 nil 09/01 13) MT PURBASARI NK P. ACID 18,500 nil nil 09/01 14) MV MARINE KING ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 50,000 nil 10/01 15) MV OCEAN AMBER INFINITY C.COAL nil 61,034 nil 10/01 16) MV SILVER SMOOTH ACEC FE.CR 7,500 nil nil 10/01 17) MV SEA BIRD ISIPL ROCK PHOS. nil 58,302 nil 11/01 18) MV IRINI NK UREA nil 38,500 nil 13/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL