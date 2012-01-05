Jan 05Port conditions of Paradip as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessels 30
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV QATAR SPIRIT OSL HB IRON 02/01 03/01 07/01 nil 25,000 nil 27,510
2) MV MARY G OSL PIG IRON - 31/12 02/01 06/01 26,000 nil nil 12,500
3) MV SALUS OSL UREA 02/01 02/01 07/01 nil 16,500 nil 10,760
4) MV STAR OF NIPPON OSL PCI COAL 03/01 04/01 08/01 nil 5,500 nil 57,018
5) MV KEN PPL MOP 03/01 03/01 08/01 nil 1,800 nil 36,700
6) MV BUTINAH IFFCO SULPHUR 31/12 04/01 07/01 nil 20,000 nil 32,500
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MT HEBEI MOUNTAIN NK CRUDE OIL nil 264,827 nil 30/12 ---
2) MV JINDAL VARUNA TMILL PCI COAL 6,000 nil nil 03/01 ---
3) MV PRABHU JIVESH GPR N C.COAL nil 50,600 nil 03/01 ---
4) MV GRAND PIONEER ISIPL N C.COAL nil 34,000 nil 04/01 ---
5) MV CHRISTINE B NK I. ORE(MAN) 56,000 nil nil 04/01 ---
6) MT PURBASARI JMB SUL ACID nil 18,644 nil 05/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MVOMERA I INFINITY I. ORE(MAN) 31,000 nil nil 05/01
2) MT ATHENS WARRIOR ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 279,387 nil 05/01
3) MV APJ MAHALAXMI GPR TH.COAL 65,000 nil nil 05/01
4) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 67,000 nil nil 06/01
5) MV DAFFODIL NK ROCK PHOS. nil 59,185 nil 07/01
6) MT CLIPPER NEPTUN SSS AMMONIA nil 39,048 nil 07/01
7) MV U SEA SASKATC INFINITY N C.COAL nil 35,975 nil 07/01
8) MT JAG AABHA JMB HSD/SKO nil 34,865 nil 07/01
9) MV MP PANAMAX 3 TMILL LM. ST. nil 35,000 nil 08/01
10) MV ORION PRIDE ISIPL C.COAL nil 37,500 nil 08/01
11) MT GASCHEM STADE ASL AMMONIA nil 8,500 nil 08/01
12) MV PORT KELANG ESPL N C.COAL nil 53,050 nil 09/01
13) MT PURBASARI NK P. ACID 18,500 nil nil 09/01
14) MV MARINE KING ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 50,000 nil 10/01
15) MV OCEAN AMBER INFINITY C.COAL nil 61,034 nil 10/01
16) MV SILVER SMOOTH ACEC FE.CR 7,500 nil nil 10/01
17) MV SEA BIRD ISIPL ROCK PHOS. nil 58,302 nil 11/01
18) MV IRINI NK UREA nil 38,500 nil 13/01
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL