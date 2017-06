Fitch Affirms Islamic Development Bank at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Islamic Development Bank's (IsDB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)'s at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The Short-Term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'. The trust certificates issued by IDB Trust Services Ltd and guaranteed by IsDB have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The ratings reflect the intrinsic strengths of IsDB; in particular its 'excellent' capitalisation, low solvency risks a