Jan 17- Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessels 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT EAGLE MEERUT IOCL H.S.D 15/01 15/01 17/01 6,134 nil nil COMP IOCL H.S.D 15/01 15/01 17/01 6,134 nil nil COMP IOCL S.K.O 15/01 15/01 17/01 TOCOM nil nil 10,000 2) MV IRINI OSL UREA 15/01 15/01 22/01 nil 9,000 nil 29,500 3) MV CHRISTINE B ROY & CH I.ORE 04/01 13/01 16/01 14,750 nil nil COMP BOXTRANS I.ORE 04/01 13/01 16/01 14,000 nil nil COMP BOXCO I.ORE 04/01 13/01 16/01 27,351 nil nil COMP 4) MV VISHVA MALHAR MAHIMA C.COAL 14/01 15/01 18/01 nil 19,000 nil 13,500 5) MV OCEAN AMBER OSL C.COAL 13/01 14/01 19/01 nil 27,900 nil 33,134 6) MV KARTERIA IFFCO ROCK PHOS. 14/01 15/01 17/01 nil 39,200 nil 10,500 7) MV SAGARJEET REPLY PCI COAL 14/01 15/01 17/01 nil 25,000 nil 8,000 8) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 15/01 16/01 18/01 24,000 nil nil 42,700 9) MV SILVER SMOOTH ACEC FE.CR 15/01 16/01 18/01 1,000 nil nil 6,500 10) MT CHEMROAD SEA PPL P. ACID 15/01 17/01 18/01 nil 900 nil 14,830 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT CLIPPER NEPTUN SSS AMMONIA nil 25,848 nil 07/01 --- 2) MV STX JASMINE JMS ROCK PHOS. nil 27,100 nil 14/01 --- 3) MV CHORUS JMB C.COAL nil 25,000 nil 15/01 --- 4) MT HARBOUR CLEAR SSS SUL ACID nil 15,000 nil 15/01 --- 5) MT PRATIBHA WARNA GPR HSD nil 21,802 nil 16/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV KARTERIA NK TH.COAL 47,000 nil nil 17/01 2) MV NICOLAOS A OSL N C.COAL nil 30,936 nil 17/01 3) MT JAG PAHEL JMB HSD/SKO nil 24,102 nil 18/01 4) MV THORCO SUNRISE ACEC CP COKE 10,000 nil nil 18/01 5) MT KAMOME VICTO ASL HSD nil 10,000 nil 19/01 6) MV HONGSHENG NK UREA nil 19,808 nil 20/01 7) MT SHINYO NAVIGA ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 273,050 nil 21/01 8) MV AVIONA INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 53,200 nil 21/01 9) MV SHROPSHIRE ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 54,600 nil 21/01 10) MV TESORO NK SULPHUR nil 31,116 nil 23/01 11) MT GAS MAHI SSS AMMONIA nil 18,400 nil 26/01 12) MT IOANNA GPR CRUDE OIL nil 247,140 nil 26/01 13) MT SANMAR SERENAD JMB HSD/IMP-M nil 17,000 nil 18/01 14) MV APJ MAHALAXMI GPR TH.COAL 65,000 nil nil 19/01 15) MV AJAX ISIPL C.COAL nil 38,500 nil 20/01 16) MV OEL BLESSING SWS CNTR nil nil 4,500 20/01 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL