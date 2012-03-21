Mar 21- Port conditions of Paradip as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessels 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV. MIGHTY ROYAL LIBERTY I.ORE 20/03 20/03 23/03 nil 1,500 nil 12,500 2) MV TORM SALTHOLM OSL C.COAL 19/03 19/03 24/03 nil 28,000 nil 38,000 3) MT GENMAR ULYSSES IOCL PLD CRUDE OIL 15/03 18/03 20/03 nil267,731 nil COMP 4) MV LIA LMH S.COAL 19/03 19/03 22/03 nil 17,000 nil 13,596 5) MV CARAVOS HORIZONIFFCO ROCK PHOS. 19/03 19/03 22/03 nil 48,500 nil 15,500 6) MV MARE TRAVELLER OSL LM. ST. 19/03 19/03 24/03 nil 17,100 nil 33,420 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT BUNGA KEMBOJA NK AMMONIA nil 12,800 nil 13/03 --- 2) MV BRIGHT LIFE TMILL CR.CON 16,500 nil nil 14/03 --- 3) MT ARGENTA ASL CRUDE OIL nil 267,877 nil 18/03 --- 4) MT BAI LU ZHOU ASL CRUDE OIL nil 87,074 nil 18/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV JAG RAHUL OSL TH.COAL 47,000 nil nil 21/03 2) MV BULK ORION ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 36,704 nil 21/03 3) MT PRATIBHA WARNA GPR HSD nil 18,000 nil 22/03 4) MV AUDAX DEB C.COAL nil 50,754 nil 22/03 5) MV MEDI VENEZIA ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 35,000 nil 22/03 6) MV SOFIA GAC ROCK PHOS. nil 53,442 nil 22/03 7) MV GOLDEN FALCON ACEC R.P.COKE nil 12,500 nil 23/03 8) MV CHENNAI JAYAM JMB TH.COAL 42,000 nil nil 23/03 9) MV SILVER SAFETY ACEC CR.CON 5,000 nil nil 24/03 10) MV VINALINES SKY NK CEMENT CLINK nil 41,770 nil 24/03 11) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 67,000 nil nil 24/03 12) MV HAI HUANG XING ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 42,000 nil 24/03 13) MV HECTOR ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 35,500 nil 26/03 14) MT MAEMI JMB SUL ACID nil 19,148 nil 27/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL