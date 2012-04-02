Apr 02Port conditions of Paradip as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessels 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV FORTUNE BIRD REPLY M. COKE 31/03 01/04 02/04 nil 4,500 nil 4,500 2) MV CRYSTAL BLISS ACEC C.COAL 30/03 31/03 05/04 nil 23,400 nil 42,597 3) MV NAMRUN OSL LM. ST 01/04 01/04 03/04 nil 9,000 nil 17,500 4) MV EVIAN OSL N C.COAL 01/04 01/04 04/04 nil 1,500 nil 32,909 5) MV ECE NUR BAYR IFFCO ROCK PHOS 01/04 01/04 03/04 nil 11,700 nil 42,300 6) MV JAG RANI OSL I.ORE 30/03 30/03 03/04 nil 41,000 nil 12,014 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV APISARA NAREE ESPL CR.CON 17,700 nil nil 28/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ELENI D DEB I. ORE(MAN) 24,200 nil nil 05/04 1) MV HECTOR SCC(VSP) TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 02/04 2) MV LI HAI ESPL A. COAL nil 27,500 nil 03/04 3) MV NEMTAS 4 ISIPL A.COAL nil 42,715 nil 03/04 4) MV TAMIL ANNA LIBERTY TH.COAL 30,000 nil nil 03/04 5) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 68,000 nil nil 03/04 6) MV PEARL HALO SLL C.COAL nil 27,000 nil 04/04 7) MT ASTRO CHORUS GAC CRUDE OIL nil 264,360 nil 04/04 8) MV PACIFIC FANTASYDEB MOP nil 27,500 nil 06/04 9) MV LAN HAI QIAN ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 35,000 nil 07/04 10) MT OLYMPIC LEGACY ASL CRUDE OIL nil 259,486 nil 07/04 11) MV LINDOS ISIPL CEMENT CLINK nil 25,000 nil 07/04 12) MV MAINE DREAM ISIPL N C.COAL nil 35,000 nil 08/04 13) MT SOUTHERN HAWK JMB SUL ACID nil 13,505 nil 11/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL