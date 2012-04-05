Apr 05Port conditions of Paradip as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessels 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV HECTOR PPT TH.COAL 03/04 04/04 05/04 25,000 nil nil 16,000 PPT TH.COAL 03/04 04/04 05/04 TOCOM nil nil 11,323 ACEC A. COAL 03/04 03/04 06/04 nil 1,500 nil 10,250 2) MV CRYS B ACEC C.COAL 30/03 31/03 05/04 59,400 nil nil 6,597 3) MV NEMTAS OSL A. COAL 03/04 03/04 07/04 nil 17,200 nil 1,977 OSL N. COAL 03/04 03/04 07/04 nil TOCOM nil 12,539 REPLY PCI. COAL 03/04 03/04 07/04 nil TOCOM nil 10,999 4) MV PEARL REPLY C.COAL 04/04 04/04 06/04 5,000 nil nil 22,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV APISARA NAREE ESPL CR.CON 17,700 nil nil 28/03 --- 2) MT ASTRO CHORUS GAC CRUDE OIL nil 264,360 nil 04/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ELENI D DEB ORE(MAN) TA 24,200 nil nil 05/04 2) MV PACIFIC FANTAS INFINITY ORE(MAN)G 28,000 nil nil 08/04 3) MV ECE NUR BA SSS ORE(MAN) 36,300 nil nil 08/04 4) MV PACIFIC F DEB MOP nil 600 nil 06/04 5) MT SUVARNA JMB SKO 1,800 nil nil 06/04 6) MV GOOD PRECEDEN JMB TH.COAL 1,800 nil nil 06/04 7) MV APJ MAHALAXMI GPR TH.COAL 600 nil nil 07/04 8) MV LAN HAI ESSKAY N C.COAL nil 1,100 nil 07/04 9) MT OLYMPIC LEGA ASL CRUDE OIL nil 1,200 nil 07/04 10) MV LINDOS ISIPL CEMENT CLINK nil 1,800 nil 07/04 11) MV MAINE DREAM ISIPL N C.COAL nil 1,100 nil 09/04 12) MT YIOMARAL GPR CRUDE OIL nil 2,200 nil 09/04 13) MV SEA EMPIRE DEB C.COAL nil 1,200 nil 10/04 14) MT SOUTHERN HAWK JMB SUL ACID nil 600 nil 11/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL