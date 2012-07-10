Jul 09Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV HELLENIC SEA OSL SCOAL 08/07 08/07 12/07 nil 6,000 nil 32,472 2) MV CROWNED EAGLE LIBERTY I.ORE 05/07 08/07 12/07 13,000 nil nil 41,400 3) MV UTOPIE INFINITY ROCK PHOS 08/07 08/07 11/07 nil 12,800 nil 49,250 4) MV PUFFIN BULKER CANOPUS N CCOAL 05/07 07/07 11/07 nil 24,000 nil 30,349 5) MT EVGENIA I GPR CRUDE 29/06 07/07 09/07 nil250,000 nil 4,910 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV WADI ALKARM BOTHRA I. ORE 37,000 nil nil 08/07 --- 2) MV EAGLE NK ROCK PHOS nil 51,000 nil 08/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV MAPLE RUBY INFINITY I. ORE 36,000 nil nil 11/07 2) MV J KING GPR HCFCO 6,500 nil nil 09/07 3) MV SEAWAYS VENTUR SWS CONTAINER 8,600 nil nil 09/07 4) MV HENG SHUN XING NK SULPHUR nil 29,295 nil 09/07 5) MV KUMPULA BOTHRA THCOAL 55,000 nil nil 10/07 6) MT CAESAR GAC CRUDE OIL nil 265,673 nil 10/07 7) MV ARCADIA INFINITY ROCK PHOS nil 53,550 nil 12/07 8) MV CS SORAYA SSS CCOAL nil 50,885 nil 15/07 9) MV VISHVA DIKSHA NK I. ORE 31,200 nil nil 11/07 10) MV YANGTZE FLO ESPL I. ORE 26,000 nil nil 11/07 11) MT PRUDENT ASL HSD/IMP-M nil 12,500 nil 09/07 12) MV APJ AKHIL GPR TH.COAL 25,000 nil nil 09/07 13) MT BOW BAHA NK SUL ACID nil 15,002 nil 10/07 14) MV MP PANAMAX 4 TMILL LM. ST. nil 38,000 nil 10/07 15) MV JAL VAHINI SLL C.COAL 9,300 nil nil 10/07 16) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 69,000 nil nil 10/07 17) MV APJ MAHALAXMI GPR TH.COAL 67,000 nil nil 11/07 18) MV LEONARDO LEMBO ISIPL ROCK PHOS. nil 60,270 nil 11/07 19) MT BUNGA LAVENDER JMB SUL ACID nil 19,000 nil 12/07 20) MV LUMINOUS HALO ESSKAY S.COAL nil 30,750 nil 13/07 21) MV KILIAN S TMILL M. COKE nil 11,600 nil 13/07 22) MV LUCKY SUNDAY NK S.COAL nil 41,250 nil 14/07 23) MV TANBINH 22 JMB A. COAL nil 5,500 nil 16/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL