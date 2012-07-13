Jul 12- Port conditions of Paradip as of Thursday. Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV WADI ALKARM PPT I. ORE(MECH) 08/07 10/07 12/07 20,000 nil nil COMP PPT I. ORE(MECH) 08/07 10/07 12/07 4,000 nil nil 13,000 2) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 10/07 10/07 12/07 66,300 nil nil 3,045 3) MV JAL VAHINI SLL C.COAL 11/07 11/07 12/07 6,000 nil nil 3,300 4) MV SEAWAYS VENTUR SWS CONTAINER 10/07 10/07 11/07 nil nil 201 n.a. 5) MV J KING GPR HCFCO 09/07 10/07 13/07 3,500 nil nil 3,000 6) MV MP PANAMAX 4 TMILL LM. ST. 10/07 10/07 14/07 nil 11,300 nil 26,700 7) MV LEONARDO LEMBO ISIPL ROCK PHOS 11/07 11/07 14/07 nil 12,500 nil 47,770 8) MT BOW BAHA NK SUL ACID 10/07 11/07 12/07 nil 5,000 nil 10,002 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT CAESAR GAC CRUDE OIL nil 265,673 nil 10/07 --- 2) MV HENG SHUN XING NK SULPHUR nil 29,295 nil 10/07 --- 3) MV VISHVA NIDHI NK I. ORE(MECH) 50,000 nil nil 12/07 --- 4) MV APJ MAHALAXMI GPR TH.COAL 67,000 nil nil 12/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV KUMPULA BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 12/07 2) MV ARCADIA INFINITY ROCK PHOS nil 53,550 nil 12/07 3) MT BUNGA LAVENDER JMB SUL ACID nil 19,000 nil 12/07 4) MV KILIAN S TMILL M. COKE nil 11,600 nil 13/07 5) MV LUCKY SUNDAY NK S.COAL nil 41,250 nil 16/07 6) MV CS SORAYA SSS C.COAL nil 50,885 nil 15/07 7) MV U SEA PAGUERA INFINITY C.COAL nil 25,500 nil 16/07 8) MV TANBINH 22 JMB A. COAL nil 5,500 nil 15/07 9) MT ARGENT COSMOS JMB P. ACID nil 17,967 nil 19/07 10) MV MAPLE RUBY INFINITY I.ORE(MAN) 36,000 nil nil 14/07 11) MV VISHVA DIKSHA NK I.ORE(MAN) 31,200 nil nil 12/07 12) MV YANGTZE FLOU ESPL I.ORE(MAN) 26,000 nil nil 14/07 13) MV SAGAR JYOTI NK I.ORE(MAN) 32,500 nil nil 16/07 14) MV JAG RANI OSL I. ORE(MAN) 15,000 nil nil 15/07 15) MT BUNGA KEMBOJA NK AMMONIA nil 13,998 nil 14/07 16) MT SWARNA KAVERI JMB HSD/SKO nil 20,000 nil 14/07 17) MV WHITE DIAMOND ESPL S.COAL nil 51,547 nil 18/07 18) MV ZORINA INFINITY M. COKE nil 27,500 nil 18/07 19) MV TAN BINH 26 OSL A. COAL nil 6,599 nil 19/07 20) MT SOUTHERN CONDO JMB SUL ACID nil 13,616 nil 22/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL