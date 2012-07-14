Jul 14- Port conditions of Paradip as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes **********************************************************************************************1) MV MP PANAMAX 4 TMILL LM. ST. 10/07 10/07 15/07 nil 29,000 nil 9,000 2) MV LEONARDO LEMBO ISIPL ROCK PHOS 11/07 11/07 15/07 nil 40,000 nil 20,270 3) MT PRATIBHA INDRA HPCL H.S.D 13/07 13/07 14/07 nil 4,800 nil 3,200 4) MV VISHVA NIDHI NK I. ORE(MECH) 12/07 13/07 15/07 25,200 nil nil 24,800 5) MV KUMPULA BOTHRA TH.COAL 13/07 13/07 15/07 26,800 nil nil 27,750 6) MV KILIAN S TMILL M. COKE 01/07 13/07 15/07 nil 3,500 nil 8,100 7) MV VISHVA DIKSHA NK I.ORE(MAN) 01/07 13/07 15/07 15,000 nil nil 16,186 8) MV MAPLE RUBY ECB & CO. I.ORE 13/07 14/07 16/07 1,100 nil nil 16,900 ECB & CO. I.ORE 13/07 14/07 16/07 TOCOM nil nil 5,800 9) MV LUMINOUS HALO OSL S.COAL 13/07 13/07 15/07 nil 7,000 nil 23,755 10) MV ARCADIA IFFCO ROCK PHOS. 12/07 12/07 14/07 nil 38,600 nil 14,950 11) MT BUNGA LAVENDER JMB SUL ACID 12/07 13/07 14/07 nil 10,000 nil 8,604 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT CAESAR GAC CRUDE OIL nil 265,673 nil 10/07 --- 2) MV HENG SHUN XING NK SULPHUR nil 29,295 nil 10/07 --- 3) MT BUNGA KEMBOJA NK AMMONIA nil 13,998 nil 14/07 --- 4) MV YANGTZE FLOU ESPL I. ORE(MAN) 31,000 nil nil 14/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV CHENNAI PERRU JMB TH.COAL 25,000 nil nil 14/07 2) MT TAJIMARE ASL CRUDE OIL nil 254,656 nil 20/07 3) MT VEDIKA PREM NK HSD nil 19,000 nil 15/07 4) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 69,000 nil nil 17/07 5) MV LUCKY SUNDAY NK S.COAL nil 41,250 nil 18/07 6) MV CS SORAYA SSS C.COAL nil 50,885 nil 14/07 7) MV U SEA PAGUERA INFINITY C.COAL nil 25,500 nil 16/07 8) MV TANBINH 22 JMB A. COAL nil 5,500 nil 15/07 9) MT ARGENT COSMOS JMB P. ACID nil 17,967 nil 19/07 10) MV OMEGAS NK C.COAL nil 36,084 nil 21/07 11) MT GAS CAT ASL AMMONIA nil 18,518 nil 22/07 12) MV DENSA LION GAC LAM COKE nil 33,000 nil 28/07 13) MT SWARNA KAVERI JMB HSD/SKO nil 20,000 nil 14/07 14) MV WHITE DIAMOND ESPL S.COAL nil 51,547 nil 19/07 15) MV ZORINA INFINITY M. COKE nil 27,500 nil 18/07 16) MV TAN BINH 26 OSL A. COAL nil 6,599 nil 19/07 17) MT SOUTHERN CONDO JMB SUL ACID nil 13,616 nil 22/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL