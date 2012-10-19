Oct 19- Port conditions of Paradip as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV BANOS A APG/SC TH.COAL 13/10 15/10 19/10 19,400 nil nil 35,850 2) MV GUO TOU 103 MMTC S.COAL 12/10 13/10 19/10 nil 21,000 nil 33,992 3) MV MADONNA III HIND ENERGY S.COAL 08/10 13/10 19/10 nil 43,000 nil 8,963 4) MV DENSA FLAMINGO MMTC S.COAL 01/10 12/10 20/10 nil 35,000 nil 42,000 5) MV ATLANTIC MMTC S.COAL 05/10 12/10 19/10 nil 39,000 nil 27,458 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV SEAWAYS VENTURESWS CNTR 7,600 nil nil 07/10 --- 2) MV WADI SAFAGA NK S.COAL nil 75,498 nil 09/10 --- 3) MV JASMIN NK SULPHUR nil 34,756 nil 10/10 --- 4) MT SWARNA KAVERI JMB HSD/SKO nil 32,000 nil 12/10 --- 5) MV OCEAN AMBER INFINITY C.COAL nil 41,587 nil 12/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV STX CROCUS INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 52,600 nil 20/10 2) MV GREAT INTELLI OSL A. COAL nil 66,000 nil 21/10 3) MV IRON KNIGHT SSS ROCK PHOS. nil 62,880 nil 22/10 4) MV CHENNAI JAYAM LIBERTY TH.COAL 25,000 nil nil 24/10 5) MV GEM OF ENNORE LIBERTY TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 26/10 6) MT JAG PARWAR ASL HSD nil 10,000 nil 20/10 7) MV UNITY PRIDE ESSKAY S.COAL nil 69,035 nil 21/10 8) MV THALASSINI AXIAESSKAY S.COAL nil 56,780 nil 22/10 9) MV CRANE BOTHRA TH.COAL 52,000 nil nil 24/10 10) MV AGONISTIS SLL LM. ST. nil 25,000 nil 26/10 11) MT TAJIMARE ASL 0 CRUDE OIL nil 26,150 nil 20/10 12) MV NALUHU ESSKAY S.COAL nil 55,008 nil 21/10 13) MV APJ SURYAVIR LIBERTY TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 22/10 14) MV GENCO WISDOM OSL S.COAL nil 44,000 nil 24/10 15) MV DONAU K EMIRATES LM. ST. nil 30,000 nil 26/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL