Mar 11Port conditions of Paradip as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessels 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV ELGIZNUR CEBI OSL HB IRON 05/03 05/03 12/03 nil 25,900 nil 27,112 2) MV GUO TOU 301 ACEC N CCOAL 02/03 07/03 12/03 nil 23,500 nil COMP ACEC N CCOAL 02/03 07/03 12/03 nil 7,000 nil COMP ACEC N CCOAL 02/03 07/03 12/03 nil 2,500 nil 1,000 ACEC N CCOAL 02/03 07/03 12/03 nil TOCOM nil 4,000 JMB N CCOAL 02/03 07/03 12/03 nil TOCOM nil 16,000 3) MV Chtistina ROY LM ST 06/03 08/03 12/03 nil 34,000 nil 15,417 4) MV ANDROMEDA IFFCO ROCK PHOS 07/03 09/03 11/03 nil 56,100 nil 1,128 5) Parnon LIBERTY I Ore 05/03 08/03 12/03 38,300 nil nil 17,124 6) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB THCOAL 10/03 10/03 12/03 24,800 nil nil 45,500 7) MV KINDA ASL I ORE(MAN) 07/03 09/03 13/03 10,500 nil nil 20,900 8) MV GREAT OSL M COKE 07/03 09/03 12/03 nil 12,500 nil 4,000 9) MV MARIELENA INFINITY CCOAL 08/03 10/03 13/03 nil 17,300 nil 32,046 10) MV JAL VAHINI TMILL CCOAL 08/03 11/03 12/03 nil 1,200 nil 8,000 11) MT G WHALE JMB CRUDE OIL 06/03 10/03 12/03 nil110,000 nil 180,043 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV BAYTUR INFINITY ROCK PHOS 51,650 nil nil 10/03 --- 2) MV TAMIL ANNA LIBERTY THCOAL 25,000 nil nil 10/03 --- 3) MV MANDARIN HAR BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) 35,000 nil nil 11/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT ATHINA NK HSD nil 29,984 nil 11/03 2) MV KISHORE ADM IORE PELLET 62,000 nil nil 12/03 3) MV JAG RANI OSL THCOAL nil 55,000 nil 12/03 4) MT GAS LINE NK AMMONIA nil 19,800 nil 13/03 5) MV MARINE KING DEB SCOAL nil 25,000 nil 13/03 6) MV MAGNUM ENERGY INFINITY ROCK PHOS nil 51,500 nil 14/03 7) MV JAL VAHINI TMILL CCOAL nil 9,000 nil 16/03 8) MV WREN SSS N CCOAL nil 51,800 nil 15/03 9) MV AS VALENTIA ISIPL CCOAL nil 51,158 nil 17/03 10) MV NORMASA G NK SULPHUR nil 7,800 nil 17/03 11) MV NOBLE CORAL GPR HCFCO 7,000 nil nil 12/03 12) MT BUNGA LAVENDER NK SUL ACID nil 11,053 nil 14/03 13) MV SUNNY ACE INFINITY DOLOMITE/LM. nil 51,750 nil 17/03 14) MV LUMOSO JAYA NK S.COAL nil 52,950 nil 19/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL