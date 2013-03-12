Mar 12Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV ELGIZNUR CEBI OSL HB IRON 05/03 05/03 12/03 nil 50,100 nil 2,913 2) MV GUO TOU 301 ACEC N CCOAL 02/03 07/03 12/03 nil 23,500 nil COMP ACEC N CCOAL 02/03 07/03 12/03 nil 7,000 nil COMP ACEC N CCOAL 02/03 07/03 12/03 nil 3,500 nil COMP ACEC N CCOAL 02/03 07/03 12/03 nil 4,000 nil COMP JMB N CCOAL 02/03 07/03 12/03 nil 16,000 nil COMP 3) MV Chtistina ROY LM ST 06/03 08/03 12/03 nil 45,000 nil 4,417 4) MV ANDROMEDA IFFCO ROCK PHOS 07/03 09/03 11/03 nil 57,228 nil COMP 5) MV PARNON LIBERTY I Ore 05/03 08/03 12/03 54,200 nil nil 1,224 6) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB THCOAL 10/03 10/03 12/03 68,200 nil nil 2,100 7) MV KINDA ASL I ORE(MAN) 07/03 09/03 13/03 24,500 nil nil 6,900 8) MV GREAT BLOSM OSL M COKE 07/03 09/03 12/03 nil 15,700 nil 800 9) MV MARIELENA INFINITY CCOAL 08/03 10/03 13/03 nil 38,000 nil 11,346 10) MV JAL VAHINI TMILL CCOAL 08/03 11/03 12/03 nil 7,200 nil 2,000 11) MT G WHALE JMB CRUDE OIL 06/03 10/03 12/03 nil281,000 nil 9,043 12) MT ATHINA IOCL IMP - H.S.D 11/03 11/03 13/03 500 nil nil 29,701 13) MV SPAR LYRA KPCL/KCT THCOAL 09/03 10/03 12/03 54,103 nil nil COMP 14) MV BAYTUR IFFCO ROCK PHOS. 10/03 11/03 14/03 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV TAMIL ANNA LIBERTY THCOAL 25,000 nil nil 10/03 05/03 2) MV MANDARIN HA BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) 35,000 nil nil 11/03 06/03 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV KISHORE ADM IORE PELLET 62,000 nil nil 12/03 2) MV JAG RANI OSL THCOAL nil 55,000 nil 12/03 3) MT GAS LINE NK AMMONIA nil 19,800 nil 13/03 4) MV MARINE KING DEB SCOAL nil 25,000 nil 13/03 5) MV MAGNUM ENERGY INFINITY ROCK PHOS nil 51,500 nil 14/03 6) MV JAL VAHINI TMILL CCOAL nil 9,000 nil 16/03 7) MV WREN SSS N CCOAL nil 51,800 nil 15/03 8) MV AS VALENTIA ISIPL CCOAL nil 51,158 nil 17/03 9) MV NORMASA G NK SULPHUR nil 7,800 nil 17/03 10) MV NOBLE CORAL GPR HCFCO 7,000 nil nil 12/03 11) MV SUNNY ACE INFINITY DOLOMITE/LM. nil 51,750 nil 17/03 12) MV LUMOSO JAYA NK S.COAL nil 52,950 nil 19/03 13) MV CHENNAI JAYAM LIBERTY TH.COAL 25,000 nil nil 13/03 14) MV APJ SURYAVIR LIBERTY TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 14/03 16) MV CHENNAI SELVA LIBERTY TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 14/03 17) MV CHENNAI PER LIBERTY TH.COAL 38,000 nil nil 15/03 18) MV KAITY L ESPL CH. ORE/CR 20,000 nil nil 16/03 19) MT. SWARNA KR JMB CRUDE OIL 50,248 nil nil 16/03 20) MT. SWARNA KALASH ASL HSD/SKO nil 25,000 nil 17/03 21) MV. DUBAI FORTUNE CANOPUS LM. ST. nil 47,000 nil 19/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL