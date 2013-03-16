BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Mar 16- Port conditions of Paradip as of Saturday Port summary: Working Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessels 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV NOBLE CORAL IMFA FECR 12/03 13/03 17/03 7,000 nil nil COMP 2) MV WREN JSS N CCOAL 15/03 15/03 19/03 nil 3,000 nil 48,800 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV MARINE KING DEB S.COAL nil 25,000 nil 13/03 --- 2) MV MAGNUM ENERGY INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 51,500 nil 14/03 --- 3) MV CHENNAI JMB TH.COAL 38,000 nil nil 15/03 --- 4) MV VINASHIP SEA NK SULPHUR nil 27,301 nil 16/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE OIL nil 50,248 nil 16/03 2) MV AS VALENTIA ISIPL C.COAL nil 51,158 nil 16/03 3) MV NICOLAOS A ESSKAY TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 17/03 4) MV SUNNY ACE INFINITY DOLOMITE nil 51,750 nil 17/03 5) MT RATNA SHALINI JMB CRUDE OIL nil 52,400 nil 17/03 6) MV TERN BOTHRA TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 17/03 7) MV THRUSH BOTHRA TH.COAL 52,000 nil nil 17/03 8) MT SWARNA KALASH JMB HSD/SKO nil 25,000 nil 18/03 9) MV GOOD TRADE JMB TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 18/03 10) MV MANDARI BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 18/03 11) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 18/03 12) MT DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE OIL nil 58,000 nil 18/03 13) MV JAL VAHINI TMILL C.COAL 9,000 nil nil 18/03 14) MV KAITY L ESPL CH. ORE 20,000 nil nil 19/03 15) MV NORMASA G SSP SULPHUR nil 7,800 nil 19/03 16) MV LUMOSO JAYA NK S.COAL nil 52,950 nil 19/03 17) MV DUBAI FORTUNE SSP LM. ST. nil 47,000 nil 20/03 18) MV SANMAR PHOENIX JMB TH.COAL 25,000 nil nil 21/03 19) MV DEWI LAKSMI MSSL C.COAL nil 60,089 nil 21/03 20) MV LORENTZOS ADM LM. ST. nil 20,000 nil 22/03 21) MV SUNRISE STAR CHOW C.COAL nil 62,804 nil 24/03 22) MT LINCOLN PARK JMB SUL ACID nil 19,500 nil 24/03 23) MT BUNGA KANTA NK SUL ACID nil 18,525 nil 24/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
HANOI, June 1 Strong demand from top importing countries has led to a spurt in Asian rice prices, with the grain being quoted at its highest in nearly two and a half years in Vietnam and touching almost a year-high in Thailand, traders said on Thursday.