Mar 18- Port conditions of Paradip as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT. SWARNA KRISHNAIOCL PLD CRUDE OIL 16/03 16/03 17/03 50,247 nil nil COMP 2) MT. SWARNA KALASH IOCL IMP-H.S.D 18/03 18/03 19/03 nil TOCOM nil 5,000 nil IOCL IMP-S.K.O 18/03 18/03 19/03 nil TOCOM nil 20,000 3) MV. CHENNAI PERR NTECL/KCT TH.COAL 15/03 16/03 18/03 38,395 nil nil COMP 4) MV. SUNNY ACE BH STEEL LM ST 17/03 17/03 21/03 6,000 nil nil 14,300 nil DOLOMITE LM ST 17/03 17/03 21/03 nil TOCOM nil 31,450 5) MV. AS VALENTIA NINL C.COAL 16/03 16/03 20/03 16,000 nil nil 35,158 6) MV. MARINE KING BALAJI IND S.COAL 13/03 16/03 19/03 11,880 nil nil COMP nil VISA S.COAL 13/03 16/03 19/03 7,000 nil nil 4,550 nil SHIVAM S.COAL 13/03 16/03 19/03 TOCOM nil nil 3,850 7) MV. VINASHIP SEA PPL SULPHUR 16/03 16/03 18/03 11,500 nil nil 5,800 8) MV. MAGNUM ENERGY IFFCO ROCK PHOS. 14/03 17/03 19/03 20,000 nil nil 31,500 9) MV. WREN JSS N C.COAL 15/03 15/03 21/03 24,000 nil nil 27,800 10) MT. RATNA SHALINI IOCL PLD CRUDE OIL 17/03 17/03 18/03 nil 52,542 nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV. NORMASA G SSS SULPHUR nil 7,800 nil ----- 18/03 2) MV. TERN BOTHRA TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil ----- 18/03 3) MV. GOOD TRADE LIBERTY TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil ----- 18/03 4) MV. GEM OF ENNORE LIBERTY TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil ----- 18/03 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV KAITY L ESPL CH ORE/CRCON 20,000 nil nil 16/03 2) MV JAL VAHINI TMILL CCOAL 9,000 nil nil 17/03 3) MV LORENTZOS ADM LM ST nil 20,000 nil 18/03 4) MV DUBAI FORT SSP LM ST nil 47,000 nil 20/03 5) MV LUMOSO JAYA NK SCOAL nil 52,950 nil 20/03 6) MV DEWI LAKSMI MSSL CCOAL nil 60,089 nil 21/03 7) MV. MANDARIN HAN BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 17/03 8) MV. SANMAR PHOENIXLIBERTY TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 19/03 9) MT. BUNGA KANTAN IFFCO SUL ACID nil 18,525 nil 24/03 10) MT. DESH GARIMA NK CRUDE OIL nil 58,000 nil 18/03 11) MV. THRUSH BOTHRA TH.COAL 52,000 nil nil 18/03 12) MV. NICOLAOS A ESSKAY TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 19/03 13) MT. LINCOLN PARK NK SUL ACID nil 19,500 nil 24/03 14) MV. MP PANAMAX 4 TMILL LM. ST. nil 40,000 nil 24/03 15) MV. SUNRISE STAR ESPL C.COAL nil 62,804 nil 24/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL