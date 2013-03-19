Mar 19Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT SWARNA KALASH IOCL H.S.D 18/03 18/03 19/03 nil 15,300 nil 4,700 IOCL S.K.O 18/03 18/03 19/03 nil 4,500 nil 500 2) MV SUNNY ACE BH STEEL LM ST 17/03 17/03 22/03 20,300 nil nil COMP DOLOMITE LM ST 17/03 17/03 22/03 nil TOCOM nil 31,450 3) MV AS VALENTIA NINL C.COAL 16/03 16/03 21/03 28,300 nil nil 22,858 4) MV MARINE KING BALAJI IND S.COAL 13/03 16/03 20/03 11,880 nil nil COMP VISA S.COAL 13/03 16/03 20/03 11,500 nil nil 2,965 SHIVAM S.COAL 13/03 16/03 20/03 TOCOM nil nil 3,850 5) MV MAGNUM ENERGY IFFCO ROCK PHOS. 14/03 17/03 20/03 33,000 nil nil 18,500 6) MV WREN JSS N C.COAL 15/03 15/03 21/03 33,000 nil nil 18,800 7) MV GOOD TRADE LIBERTY TH.COAL 18/03 18/03 19/03 28,400 nil nil 20,900 8) MV TERN BOTHRA TH.COAL 18/03 18/03 19/03 nil 30,000 nil 23,060 9) MV NORMASA G SSS SULPHUR 18/03 19/03 20/03 nil 1,500 nil 6,300 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV THRUSH BOTHRA TH.COAL nil 52,000 nil ----- 18/03 2) MV GEM OF ENNORE LIBERTY TH.COAL nil 70,000 nil ----- 18/03 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV KAITY L ESPL CH ORE/CRCON nil 20,000 nil 22/03 2) MV JAL VAHINI TMILL CCOAL 9,000 nil nil 21/03 3) MV LORENTZOS ADM LM ST 20,000 nil nil 22/03 4) MV DUBAI FORT SSP LM ST nil 47,000 nil 20/03 5) MV LUMOSO JAYA NK SCOAL nil 52,950 nil 20/03 6) MV DEWI LAKSMI MSSL CCOAL nil 60,089 nil 21/03 7) MV MANDARIN HAN BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 17/03 8) MV SANMAR PHOENIX LIBERTY TH.COAL 25,000 nil nil 21/03 9) MT BUNGA KANTAN IFFCO SUL ACID nil 18,525 nil 24/03 10) MV MANDARIN HAN BOTHRA TH.COAL nil 55,000 nil 19/03 11) MV NICOLAOS A ESSKAY TH.COAL nil 55,000 nil 19/03 12) MT LINCOLN PARK NK SUL ACID nil 19,500 nil 24/03 13) MV MP PANAMAX 4 TMILL LM. ST. nil 40,000 nil 24/03 14) MV SUNRISE STAR ESPL C.COAL nil 62,804 nil 25/03 15) MV ANNA ELISABETH BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) nil 55,000 nil 20/03 16) MT DAWN MEERUT ASL IMP-M 18,000 nil nil 20/03 17) MV OEL VICTORY SWS CNTR nil nil 3,700 21/03 18) MV APJ SURYAVIR GPR TH.COAL nil 70,000 nil 22/03 19) MV YANGTZE PIONEE SSPL PIG IRON nil 30,000 nil 23/03 20) MV BARANEE NAREE ESSKAY S.COAL 35,000 nil nil 25/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL