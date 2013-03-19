India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Mar 19Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT SWARNA KALASH IOCL H.S.D 18/03 18/03 19/03 nil 15,300 nil 4,700 IOCL S.K.O 18/03 18/03 19/03 nil 4,500 nil 500 2) MV SUNNY ACE BH STEEL LM ST 17/03 17/03 22/03 20,300 nil nil COMP DOLOMITE LM ST 17/03 17/03 22/03 nil TOCOM nil 31,450 3) MV AS VALENTIA NINL C.COAL 16/03 16/03 21/03 28,300 nil nil 22,858 4) MV MARINE KING BALAJI IND S.COAL 13/03 16/03 20/03 11,880 nil nil COMP VISA S.COAL 13/03 16/03 20/03 11,500 nil nil 2,965 SHIVAM S.COAL 13/03 16/03 20/03 TOCOM nil nil 3,850 5) MV MAGNUM ENERGY IFFCO ROCK PHOS. 14/03 17/03 20/03 33,000 nil nil 18,500 6) MV WREN JSS N C.COAL 15/03 15/03 21/03 33,000 nil nil 18,800 7) MV GOOD TRADE LIBERTY TH.COAL 18/03 18/03 19/03 28,400 nil nil 20,900 8) MV TERN BOTHRA TH.COAL 18/03 18/03 19/03 nil 30,000 nil 23,060 9) MV NORMASA G SSS SULPHUR 18/03 19/03 20/03 nil 1,500 nil 6,300 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV THRUSH BOTHRA TH.COAL nil 52,000 nil ----- 18/03 2) MV GEM OF ENNORE LIBERTY TH.COAL nil 70,000 nil ----- 18/03 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV KAITY L ESPL CH ORE/CRCON nil 20,000 nil 22/03 2) MV JAL VAHINI TMILL CCOAL 9,000 nil nil 21/03 3) MV LORENTZOS ADM LM ST 20,000 nil nil 22/03 4) MV DUBAI FORT SSP LM ST nil 47,000 nil 20/03 5) MV LUMOSO JAYA NK SCOAL nil 52,950 nil 20/03 6) MV DEWI LAKSMI MSSL CCOAL nil 60,089 nil 21/03 7) MV MANDARIN HAN BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 17/03 8) MV SANMAR PHOENIX LIBERTY TH.COAL 25,000 nil nil 21/03 9) MT BUNGA KANTAN IFFCO SUL ACID nil 18,525 nil 24/03 10) MV MANDARIN HAN BOTHRA TH.COAL nil 55,000 nil 19/03 11) MV NICOLAOS A ESSKAY TH.COAL nil 55,000 nil 19/03 12) MT LINCOLN PARK NK SUL ACID nil 19,500 nil 24/03 13) MV MP PANAMAX 4 TMILL LM. ST. nil 40,000 nil 24/03 14) MV SUNRISE STAR ESPL C.COAL nil 62,804 nil 25/03 15) MV ANNA ELISABETH BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) nil 55,000 nil 20/03 16) MT DAWN MEERUT ASL IMP-M 18,000 nil nil 20/03 17) MV OEL VICTORY SWS CNTR nil nil 3,700 21/03 18) MV APJ SURYAVIR GPR TH.COAL nil 70,000 nil 22/03 19) MV YANGTZE PIONEE SSPL PIG IRON nil 30,000 nil 23/03 20) MV BARANEE NAREE ESSKAY S.COAL 35,000 nil nil 25/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India