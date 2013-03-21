Mar 21Port conditions of Paradip as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessles 32
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) MT DAWN MEERUT IOCL M.SPIRIT - 20/03 20/03 22/03 nil 5,000 nil 3,000
MT DAWN MEERUT IOCL S.K.O 20/03 20/03 21/03 nil TOCOM nil 10,000
2) MV WREN JSS N C.COAL 15/03 15/03 21/03 49,000 nil nil 2,800
3) MV AS VALENTIA NINL C.COAL 16/03 16/03 21/03 48,300 nil nil 2,858
4) MV THRUSH PPT TH.COAL 18/03 20/03 21/03 nil 47,400 nil 4,800
5) MV SUNNY ACE BH STEEL LM ST 17/03 17/03 21/03 20,300 nil nil COMP
MV SUNNY ACE DOLOMITE LM ST 17/03 17/03 21/03 nil 31,450 nil COMP
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) MV MARINE KING DEB SCOAL nil 3,850 nil ----- 13/03
2) MV MANDARIN BOTHRA THCOAL 55,000 nil nil ----- 19/03
3) MV NICOLAOS A ESSKAY THCOAL 55,000 nil nil ----- 19/03
4) MV LUMOSO NK SCOAL nil 52,950 nil ----- 20/03
5) MV KAITY L ESPL ORE/CR 20,000 nil nil ----- 20/03
6) MV OEL VICTORY SWS CNTR 3,894 nil nil ----- 21/03
7) MV GREBE BOTHRA THCOAL 55,000 nil nil ----- 21/03
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) MV APJ SURYAVIR GPR THCOAL 70,000 nil nil 22/03
2) MV SANMAR PHOENIX JMB THCOAL 25,000 nil nil 22/03
3) MV DEWI LAKSMI MSSL CCOAL nil 60,089 nil 22/03
4) MV LORENTZOS ADM LM ST nil 20,000 nil 22/03
5) MV JAL VAHINI TMILL CCOAL 9,000 nil nil 22/03
6) MV WREN NK IORE PELLET 51,700 nil nil 23/03
7) MT LINCOLN PARK JMB SUL ACID nil 19,500 nil 24/03
8) MV YANGTZE PIONEERSSPL PIG IRON 30,000 nil nil 24/03
9) MV MP PANAMAX 4 TMILL LM ST nil 40,000 nil 24/03
10) MT BUNGA NK SUL ACID nil 18,525 nil 24/03
11) MV CHENNAI JMB THCOAL 38,000 nil nil 25/03
12) MV ERLYNE CHOW CEMENT CLINK nil 39,750 nil 25/03
13) MV POS AVENTURIN BOTHRA THCOAL 56,000 nil nil 25/03
14) MV CANARY BOTHRA SCOAL nil 56,745 nil 26/03
15) MV SUNRISE STAR CHOW CCOAL nil 62,804 nil 26/03
16) MV BARANEE NAREE DEB SCOAL nil 35,000 nil 27/03
17) MV SAM LION BOTHRA THCOAL 55,000 nil nil 27/03
18) MT GENUINE GALAXY JMB P ACID nil 10,217 nil 28/03
19) MT SIVA CHENNAI NK SUL ACID nil 8,800 nil 28/03
20) MV ANARITA ISIPL MOP nil 40,000 nil 28/03
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL