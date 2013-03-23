Mar 23Port conditions of Paradip as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT. DAWN IOCL M.SPIRIT 20/03 20/03 22/03 nil 7,845 nil COMP .) nil IOCL S.K.O 20/03 20/03 22/03 10,152 nil nil 2) MV. MANDARIN APG/SC TH.COAL 19/03 21/03 23/03 nil 54,800 nil 1,076 3) MV. NICOLAOS ADANI TH.COAL 19/03 21/03 23/03 nil 53,700 nil 4) MV. JAL ECL C.COAL 22/03 22/03 24/03 1,200 nil nil 7,300 5) MV. KAITY MML CH. ORE 20/03 21/03 24/03 5,300 nil nil 4,700 6) MV. LORENTZOS SAIL LM. ST. 22/03 22/03 24/03 nil 7,500 nil 18,200 7) MV. DEWI OSL C.COAL 22/03 22/03 26/03 nil 5,000 nil 55,089 8) MV. DUBAI JSPL LM. ST. 20/03 20/03 24/03 nil 34,900 nil 11,822 9) MV. ANNA SM NIRYAT I.ORE 21/03 21/03 24/03 21,100 nil nil 31,550 10) MV. WREN ESIL I.ORE 22/03 23/03 23/03 12,000 nil nil 39,700 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV. GREBE APGEN TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 21/03 --- 2) MV. SANMAR TANGEDCO TH.COAL 25,000 nil nil 22/03 --- 3) MV. APJ TANGEDCO TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 22/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT. LINCOLN JMB SUL ACID nil 19,500 nil 24/03 2) MV. MP TMILL LM. ST. nil 40,000 nil 24/03 3) MT. BUNGA NK SUL ACID nil 18,525 nil 24/03 4) MV. POS BOTHRA TH.COAL 56,000 nil nil 24/03 5) MV. CHENNAI JMB TH.COAL 38,000 nil nil 25/03 6) MV. YANGTZE SSPL PIG IRON 30,000 nil nil 25/03 7) MV. KOTA SWS CNTR 10,200 nil nil 26/03 8) MV. PRABHU MSSL S.COAL nil 53,465 nil 26/03 9) MV. SUNRISE CHOW C.COAL nil 62,804 nil 26/03 10) MV. JAG NK S.COAL nil 51,709 nil 26/03 11) MV. BARANEE DEB S.COAL nil 35,000 nil 27/03 12) MV. ERLYNE CHOW CEMENT CLINK nil 39,750 nil 27/03 13) MT. SMITI ASL CRUDE OIL nil 258,259 nil 27/03 14) MV. SAM LION BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 27/03 15) MT. GENUINE JMB P. ACID nil 10,217 nil 28/03 16) MT. SIVA NK SUL ACID nil 8,800 nil 28/03 17) MV. CANARY BOTHRA S.COAL nil 56,745 nil 28/03 18) MV. ANARITA ISIPL MOP nil 40,000 nil 31/03 19) MT. IZKI GAC CRUDE OIL nil 297,587 nil 02/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL