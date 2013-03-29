Mar 29Port conditions of Paradip as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessles 40 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV Gem Ennore PPL THCOAL 27/03 27/03 29/03 nil 58,800 nil 11,500 2) MV Vishwa PPL THCOAL 25/03 28/03 29/03 25,700 nil nil 1,702 3) MV Jal Vahini REPLY SCOAL 29/03 29/03 30/03 200 nil nil 9,250 4) MV Sunrise OSL CCOAL 26/03 26/03 30/03 45,000 nil nil 17,804 5) MV Baranee OSL SCOAL 27/03 27/03 29/03 nil 28,000 nil 9,580 6) MT SMITI PPL CRUDE OIL 27/03 27/03 29/03 nil258,100 nil 159 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DUBAI FOR SSP I ORE(MAN) 45,600 45,600 nil 26/03 --- 2) MV JAG RAHUL OSL SCOAL nil 51,709 nil 26/03 --- 3) MV THRUSH BOTHRA THCOAL 52,000 nil nil 27/03 --- 4) MV CANARY BOTHRA SCOAL nil 56,745 nil 28/03 --- 5) MV TEAM PROG INFINITY I ORE(MAN) 35,000 35,000 nil 28/03 --- 6) MV BULK BE GAC CCOAL nil nil nil 29/03 --- 7) MV ERLYNE CHOW CEMENT CLINK nil 39,312 nil 29/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV MARINE KING NK ORE(MAN) 55,000 nil nil 29/03 2) MV AM BREMEN BOTHRA ORE(MAN) 55,000 nil nil 31/03 3) MV LORETO GAC ORE(MAN) 35,000 nil nil 06/04 4) MV SAM LION BOTHRA THCOAL 55,000 nil nil 29/03 5) MV OKINAWA INFINITY THCOAL 75,000 nil nil 29/03 6) MT PREM MALA NENCE IMP-MSPIRIT nil 13,000 nil 29/03 7) MV TAMIL ANNA LIBERTY THCOAL 25,000 nil nil 30/03 8) MT SIVA CHENNAI NK SUL ACID nil 8,800 nil 30/03 9) MV PROTEAS BOTHRA CCOAL nil 86,620 nil 31/03 10) MV ANARITA ISIPL MOP nil 40,000 nil 31/03 11) MT ATHINA ISIPL HSD nil 29,824 nil 31/03 12) MV GREBE BU BOTHRA THCOAL 55,000 nil nil 31/03 13) MV TANIKAZE TMILL M COKE nil 10,000 nil 31/03 14) MV CHENNAI JMB THCOAL 50,000 nil nil 31/03 15) MT KORE SPSPL PALM OIL nil 6,900 nil 01/04 16) MV JAG RAHUL OSL THCOAL 51,000 nil nil 01/04 17) MV THERESE NK SCOAL nil 33,000 nil 01/04 18) MV VALERIE NK THCOAL 48,000 nil nil 01/04 19) MT IZKI GAC CRUDE OIL nil 297,587 nil 02/04 20) MV XIN XIANG RUI OSL M COKE nil 15,384 nil 02/04 21) MV ORIENTAL NK A COAL nil 33,000 nil 03/04 22) MV AEGIS FOR NK SCOAL nil 35,000 nil 04/04 23) MV MARIETTA NK SCOAL nil 35,000 nil 04/04 24) MT SWARNA JMB CRUDE OIL nil 57,008 nil 04/04 25) MV DIMI NK SCOAL nil 33,000 nil 06/04 26) MV ROCKAWAY MSSL SULPHUR nil 28,751 nil 06/04 27) MV QUEEN SA INFINITY ROCK PHOS nil 55,000 nil 07/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL