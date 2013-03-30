Mar 30- Port conditions of Paradip as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessles 41 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT PREM MALA IOCL M.SPIRIT 30/03 30/03 ----- nil nil 3,000 2) MV TEAM PROGRESS ECB LG MINERALS 28/03 29/03 ----- 2,600 nil nil 32,400 3) MV OKINAWA ADANI POWER TH.COAL 29/03 29/03 ----- 18,000 nil nil 58,370 4) MV THRUSH APGEN TH.COAL 27/03 29/03 ----- 30,300 nil nil 22,450 5) MV ERLYNE ULTRATECH CEMENT CLINK 29/03 29/03 ----- nil 14,000 nil 25,312 6) MV SUNRISE STAR C COAL nil 26/03 26/03 ----- 56,000 nil nil 6,804 7) MV BULK BEOTHUK C COAL nil 29/03 29/03 ----- 3,000 nil nil 23,000 8) MV CANARY S COAL nil 28/03 29/03 ----- 11,300 nil nil 45,445 9) MV BARANEE NAREE S COAL nil 27/03 27/03 ----- nil 37,580 nil 10) MV JAG RAHUL S COAL nil 26/03 29/03 ----- 4,000 nil nil 47,709 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DUBAI FORTUNE SSP I ORE 45,600 nil nil 26/03 --- 2) MV SAM LION BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 29/03 --- 3) MT SIVA CHENNAI NK SUL ACID nil 8,800 nil 30/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV MARINE KING NK I. ORE(MAN) 55,000 nil nil 31/03 2) MV AM BREMEN BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) 55,000 nil nil 01/04 3) MV LORETO GAC I. ORE(MAN) 35,000 nil nil 06/04 4) MV PROTEAS BOTHRA C.COAL nil 86,556 nil 31/03 5) MV ANARITA ISIPL MOP nil 40,000 nil 31/03 6) MV GREBE BULKER BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 31/03 7) MV TAMIL ANNA LIBERTY TH.COAL 25,000 nil nil 31/03 8) MV TANIKAZE TMILL M. COKE nil 10,000 nil 31/03 9) MV CHENNAI SELV JMB TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 31/03 10) MT KORE SPSPL PALM OIL nil 6,900 nil 01/04 11) MT ATHINA ISIPL HSD nil 29,824 nil 01/04 12) MV JAG RAHUL OSL TH.COAL 51,000 nil nil 01/04 13) MV APJ SURYAVI GPR TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 01/04 14) MV ORION DHANA OSL NO nil nil 01/04 15) MV VALERIE NK TH.COAL 48,000 nil nil 01/04 16) MT IZKI GAC CRUDE OIL nil 297,587 nil 02/04 17) MV XIN XIANG R OSL M. COKE nil 15,384 nil 02/04 18) MT PRUDENT ASL HSD nil 20,500 nil 04/03 19) MT SWARNA PUSH JMB HSD nil 20,000 nil 04/03 20) MV THERESE SEL NK S.COAL nil 33,000 nil 04/03 21) MV ORIENTAL HA NK A. COAL nil 33,000 nil 04/03 22) MV AEGIS FORTU NK S.COAL nil 35,000 nil 04/04 23) MT SWARNA GANG JMB CRUDE OIL nil 57,008 nil 04/04 24) MV MARIETTA NK S.COAL nil 35,000 nil 06/04 25) MV ROCKAWAY BE MSSL SULPHUR nil 28,751 nil 06/04 26) MV QUEEN SAPPH INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 55,000 nil 07/04 27) MV AN QING JIA ELMS P. CARGO nil 3,140 nil 08/04 28) MV DIMI SSPL S.COAL nil 33,000 nil 08/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3535,e-mail commodities@reuters.com)