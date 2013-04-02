Apr 02- Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV TEAM PROGRESS ECB LG MINERALS 28/03 29/03 ----- 33,000 nil nil 2,000 2) MV BULK BEOTHUK C COAL nil 29/03 29/03 ----- 28,514 nil nil Comp 3) MV CANARY S COAL nil 28/03 29/03 ----- 45,300 nil nil 11,445 4) MV JAG RAHUL S COAL nil 26/03 29/03 ----- 42,000 nil nil 9,709 5) MV. TAMIL ANNA TANGEDCO TH.COAL 31/03 31/03 01/04 21,377 nil nil Comp 6) MV. PROTEAS BENGAL C.COAL 31/03 31/03 05/04 27,000 nil nil 48,556 7) MV. GREBE BULKER GCMPL TH.COAL 31/03 01/04 03/04 17,600 nil nil 38,400 8) MV. CHENNAI SELVAMTANGEDCO TH.COAL 31/03 01/04 02/04 nil 31,600 nil 16,600 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV. TANIKAZE TMILL M. COKE nil 10,000 nil 31/03 --- 2) MT. KORE SPSPL PALM OIL nil 6,900 nil 01/04 --- 3) MV. DUBAI FORTUNE SSS I. ORE(MECH) nil 45,600 nil 26/03 --- 4) MV. APJ SURYAVIR LIBERTY TH.COAL nil 70,000 nil 01/04 --- 5) MT. IZKI GAC CRUDE OIL nil 297,587 nil 02/04 --- 6) MT. ATHINA ISIPL HSD nil 29,824 nil 02/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV AM BREMEN BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) 55,000 nil nil 01/04 2) MV LORETO GAC I. ORE(MAN) 35,000 nil nil 06/04 3) MV JAG RAHUL OSL TH.COAL 51,000 nil nil 01/04 4) MV VALERIE NK TH.COAL 48,000 nil nil 01/04 5) MV XIN XIANG R OSL M. COKE nil 15,384 nil 02/04 6) MT PRUDENT ASL HSD nil 20,500 nil 04/03 7) MT SWARNA PUSH JMB HSD nil 20,000 nil 04/03 8) MV THERESE SEL NK S.COAL nil 33,000 nil 04/03 9) MV ORIENTAL HA NK A. COAL nil 33,000 nil 04/03 10) MV AEGIS FORTU NK S.COAL nil 35,000 nil 04/04 11) MT SWARNA GANG JMB CRUDE OIL nil 57,008 nil 04/04 12) MV MARIETTA NK S.COAL nil 35,000 nil 06/04 13) MV ROCKAWAY BE MSSL SULPHUR nil 28,751 nil 06/04 14) MV QUEEN SAPPH INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 55,000 nil 07/04 15) MV DIMI SSPL S.COAL nil 33,000 nil 08/04 16) MV. JEWEL OF EAGLEBOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) 55,000 55,000 nil 02/04 17) MV. GOOD TRADE LIBERTY TH.COAL 25,000 nil nil 03/04 18) MV. CRANE ADM I.ORE PELLET 55,000 nil nil 03/04 19) MV. CHENNAI PER LIBERTY TH.COAL 38,000 nil nil 04/04 20) MV. GEM OF ENNORE LIBERTY TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 04/04 21) MV. DORIAN SCHULTESSA C.COAL nil 66,000 nil 04/04 22) MV. IRIS HALO SSS S.COAL nil 33,000 nil 04/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL