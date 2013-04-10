Apr 10Port conditions of Paradip as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessels 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT PRUDENT IOCL H.S.D 03/04 08/04 10/04 nil 20,143 nil COMP 2) MV THERESE REPLY S.COAL 08/04 08/04 11/04 nil 16,500 nil 16,500 3) MV DIAMOND BOXCO PCI COAL 08/04 08/04 10/04 nil 5,550 nil COMP BOXCO PCI COAL 08/04 08/04 10/04 nil 3,800 nil COMP BOXCO PCI COAL 08/04 08/04 10/04 nil 3,800 nil COMP BOXCO PCI COAL 08/04 08/04 10/04 nil 2,000 nil COMP 4) MT DESH UJAALA IOCL PLD CRUDE OIL 07/04 08/04 10/04 nil 283,000 nil 1,662 5) MV DUBAI FORTUNE SSP I. ORE 26/03 09/04 11/04 10,500 nil nil 35,050 6) MV TAMIL ANNA LIBERTY TH.COAL 07/04 09/04 11/04 6,300 nil nil 38,700 7) MV JAL VAHINI TMILL S.COAL 09/04 09/04 10/04 5,500 nil nil 3,950 8) MV BARANEE NAREE BOTHRA I. ORE 08/04 09/04 12/04 5,000 nil nil 35,000 9) MV QUEEN SAPPHIRE INFINITY ROCK PHOS. 07/04 09/04 11/04 nil 26,700 nil 28,300 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT ATHINA ISIPL HSD nil 19,885 nil 02/04 --- 2) MT SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE OIL nil 49,174 nil 07/04 --- 3) MT SUVARNA JMB HSD/IMP-M nil 14,500 nil 08/04 --- 4) MV ANARITA BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 08/04 --- 5) MV CAPE INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 61,750 nil 10/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT DAWN MEERUT ASL HSD/IMP-M 9,636 nil nil 11/04 2) MV TANIKAZE NK TH.COAL 52,000 nil nil 11/04 3) MV IRIS HALO BOTHRA S.COAL nil 33,000 nil 11/04 4) MV DORIAN SCHULTE PMA C.COAL nil 66,000 nil 11/04 5) MT GLOBAL PEACE NK SUL ACID nil 19,502 nil 11/04 6) MV JAG RATAN OSL TH.COAL 51,000 nil nil 12/04 7) MV VISHVA BANDHAN JMB TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 12/04 8) MV LARK MSSL S.COAL nil 34,660 nil 12/04 9) MV VALERIE NK TH.COAL 52,000 nil nil 13/04 10) MV AEGIS FORTUNE ISIPL S.COAL nil 35,000 nil 13/04 11) MV MARIETTA BOTHRA S.COAL nil 35,000 nil 13/04 12) MV ASTRA PERSEUS NK S.COAL nil 36,000 nil 14/04 13) MV GEM OF PARADIP CHOW CEMENT CLINK nil 40,004 nil 14/04 14) MV PARNON GFS S.COAL nil 55,931 nil 14/04 15) MV DIMI SSPL S.COAL nil 33,000 nil 15/04 16) MT CLIPPER MARS GAC AMMONIA nil 39,985 nil 16/04 17) MV CALIPSO PMA C.COAL nil 59,710 nil 16/04 18) MV DENSA LION GAC A. COAL nil 53,676 nil 16/04 19) MV GUO TOU 103 BOTHRA S.COAL nil 54,999 nil 16/04 20) MV ECOPRIDE GO INFINITY C.COAL nil 71,500 nil 18/04 21) MT SANMAR STANZA JMB HSD/IMP-M 18,000 nil nil 12/04 22) MT VEDIKA PREM EMINENCE HSD 15,000 nil nil 12/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL