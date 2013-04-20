Apr 20Port conditions of Paradip as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessles 40 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV TAMIL KAMARAJ PPT TH.COAL 18/04 19/04 20/04 25,708 nil nil COMP 2) MV ADMIRE CORAL OSL FE.CR 19/04 19/04 21/04 3,500 nil nil 4,500 .) nil REPLY FE.CR 19/04 19/04 21/04 TOCOM nil nil 1,550 3) MV DIMI OSL S.COAL 14/04 17/04 20/04 nil 27,000 nil 27,000 4) MV CALIPSO OSL C.COAL 17/04 17/04 21/04 nil 39,000 nil 20,710 5) MV ECOPRIDE GO OSL C.COAL 19/04 19/04 25/04 nil 5,500 nil 66,000 6) MV GUO TOU 103 OSL S.COAL 19/04 19/04 24/04 nil 10,200 nil 44,799 7) MV GEM OF PARADIP ESIL I.ORE PELLET 19/04 19/04 20/04 17,500 nil nil 23,646 8) MV INCE KARADENIZ IFFCO ROCK PHOS. 18/04 19/04 23/04 nil 7,500 nil 7,500 9) MV DENSA LION OSL A. COAL 15/04 17/04 21/04 nil 40,000 nil 13,676 10) MT MAHARSHI IOCL CRUDE OIL 18/04 19/04 20/04 nil 44,400 nil 44,400 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT C ELEPHANT WILHELMS CRUDE OIL nil 279,000 nil 19/04 --- 2) MV IRIS HALO BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,346 nil nil 20/04 --- 3) MV CHENNAI PERRU JMB TH.COAL 38,110 nil nil 20/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV DENSA LION BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) 55,000 nil nil 21/04 2) MV TANIKAZE BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) 40,000 nil nil 22/04 3) MV NAVIOS STAR MSSL H COAL nil 14,100 nil 20/04 4) MV CHENNAI SELVAM JMB TH.COAL 25,000 nil nil 20/04 5) MV ILIA INFINITY LM. ST. nil 55,000 nil 20/04 6) MV SHI ZI SHAN MSSL C.COAL nil 31,412 nil 21/04 7) MV ASTRA PERSEUS PMA S.COAL nil 37,000 nil 21/04 8) MV PORT DALIAN NK ROCK PHOS. nil 52,514 nil 21/04 9) MV JAG RISHI OSL LM. ST. nil 26,000 nil 21/04 10) MV LARK BOTHRA TH.COAL 53,000 nil nil 21/04 11) MV MADONNA III ISIPL S.COAL nil 51,730 nil 21/04 12) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 21/04 13) MV SYMI NK HB IRON nil 45,476 nil 22/04 14) MV TRADE WILL GAC C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 22/04 15) MV MEDI OKINAWA ESPL S.COAL nil 52,900 nil 23/04 16) MT C NOBILITY WILHELMS CRUDE OIL nil 257,197 nil 23/04 17) MV EMERALD STAR EMIRATES LM. ST. nil 26,000 nil 23/04 18) MV ROBERT SCHULTE NK I.ORE PELLET 47,700 nil nil 23/04 19) MV JAL VAHINI TMILL C.COAL 9,400 nil nil 24/04 20) MV FUTURE LILY BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 25/04 21) MV LEFKONIKO WILHELMS ROCK PHOS. nil 50,000 nil 25/04 22) MV GREAT WISDOM NK ROCK PHOS. nil 63,862 nil 26/04 23) MV ATLANTIC HOR CHOW H COAL nil 30,000 nil 26/04 24) MV BUNUN WISDOM ISIPL SULPHUR nil 31,817 nil 26/04 25) MV STAR SEA BREEZEINFINITY DOLOMITE nil 48,650 nil 26/04 26) MT CAPTAIN X KYR ASL CRUDE OIL nil 125,000 nil 29/04 27) MV STAR NORITA INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 54,485 nil 01/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL