Apr 23- Port conditions of Paradip as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessles 43 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV DENSA LION LIBERTY I.ORE 21-04 21-04 26-04 19,200 nil nil 34,665 2) MV LARK PPT TH.COAL 22-04 22-04 24-04 8,100 nil nil 45,150 3) MV GEM OF ENNORE PPT TH.COAL 22-04 22-04 23-04 54,500 nil nil 15,800 4) MV GUO TOU 103 OSL S.COAL 19-04 19-04 23-04 47,200 nil nil 7,799 5) MV ECOPRIDE G.O OSL C.COAL 19-04 19-04 25-04 44,500 nil nil 27,000 6) MV ILIA OSL LM. ST. 20-04 21-04 25-04 25,000 nil nil 30,000 7) MV JAG RISHI REPLY LM. ST. 21-04 22-04 25-04 nil 7,000 nil 20,000 8) MV ASTRA PERSEUS OSL S.COAL 21-04 22-04 26-04 nil 3,000 nil 34,000 9) MV MADONNA III REPLY S.COAL 21-04 21-04 25-04 18,000 nil nil 33,730 10) MV PORT DALIAN PPL ROCK PHOS. 21-04 21-04 25-04 24,000 nil nil 28,514 11) MV SHI ZI SHAN ROY & CH. C.COAL 21-04 21-04 25-04 14,500 nil nil 16,912 12) MT C ELEPHANT IOCL PLD CRUDE OIL 19-04 21-04 23-04277,000 nil nil 2,739 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV SYMI SSS HB IRON 45,476 nil nil ----- 22/04 2) MV TRADE WILLGL GPR C.COAL 40,000 nil nil ----- 22/04 3) MV MEDI OKINAWA ESPL S.COAL 52,900 nil nil ----- 23/04 4) MT C NOBILITYR WILHELM CRUDE OIL 257,197 nil nil ----- 23/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV TANIKAZE BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) nil 35,100 nil 23-04 2) MV GUO TOU 103 BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) nil 50,000 nil 23-04 3) MV FESCO NK I. ORE(MAN) nil 50,500 nil 26-04 4) MV EMERALD STAR EMIRATES LM. ST. 26,000 nil nil 23-04 5) MT DAWN MEERUT ASL M.SPIRIT 4,000 nil nil 24-04 6) MV JAL VAHINI TMILL C.COAL nil 9,400 nil 25-04 7) MV GREAT WISDOM NK ROCK PHOS. 63,862 nil nil 25-04 8) MV LEFKONIKO ELMS ROCK PHOS. 50,000 nil nil 25-04 9) MT AL MARONA GAC AMMONIA 15,350 nil nil 25-04 10) MV APJ SURYAVIR GPR TH.COAL nil 70,000 nil 26-04 11) MV BUNUN WISDOM ISIPL SULPHUR 31,817 nil nil 26-04 12) MV VISHVA JMB TH.COAL nil 50,000 nil 26-04 13) MV YAMUNA SWS CNTR 3,000 nil nil 26-04 14) MV FUTURE LILY BOTHRA TH.COAL nil 55,000 nil 26-04 15) MV TOXOTIS BOTHRA TH.COAL nil 55,000 nil 26-04 16) MV STAR SEA INFINITY DOLOMITE/LM. 48,650 nil nil 26-04 17) MV ATLANTIC CHOW H COAL 30,000 nil nil 27-04 18) MV ROBERT NK I.ORE PELLET nil 47,700 nil 28-04 19) MT FAIRCHEM JMB SUL ACID 18,560 nil nil 28-04 20) MT CAPTAIN ASL CRUDE OIL 125,000 nil nil 29-04 21) MV SHROPSHIRE GAC S.COAL 55,000 nil nil 29-04 22) MT JAG PUSHPA JMB HSD 26,000 nil nil 29-04 23) MT DESH VAIBHAV JMB CRUDE OIL 280,831 nil nil 30-04 24) MV CONTI OPAL NK S.COAL 33,000 nil nil 01/05 25) MV STAR NORITA INFINITY ROCK PHOS. 54,485 nil nil 01/05 26) MT MTM LONDON JMB P. ACID 19,356 nil nil 01/05 27) MT BATTERSEA PARKJMB P. ACID 10,996 nil nil 02/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL