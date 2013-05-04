May 04- Port conditions of Paradip as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV JAL VAHINI ROY & CH. C.COAL 28/04 28/04 29/04 9,298 nil nil COMP 2) MV. SHROPSHIRE MMTC/KISPL S.COAL 26/04 27/04 01/05 32,500 nil nil 21,074 3) MT. MTM LONDON PPL P. ACID 01/05 01/05 03/05 19,357 nil nil COMP 4) MV. AMIS WD III TATA C.COAL 01/05 01/05 04/05 29,000 nil nil 3,200 5) MV. MEDI OKINAWA KPCL/KCT TH.COAL 02/05 04/05 05/05 500 nil nil 53,790 6) MV. FUTURE LILY APGEN AC TH.COAL 01/05 02/05 04/05 55,274 nil nil COMP 7) MV. APJ AKHIL TANGEDCO TH.COAL 01/05 03/05 04/05 nil 22,800 nil 22,100 8) MV. NIHAT M ULTRATECH GYPSUM 02/05 02/05 06/05 10,100 nil nil 17,400 9) MV. NIRMAL GAUTAM SAIL LM. ST. 02/05 02/05 06/05 9,500 nil nil 16,500 10) MV. MEDI IMABARI MMTC/CEPL S.COAL 03/05 02/05 04/05 nil 20,000 nil 7,000 11) MV. CONTI OPAL MMTC/CEPL S.COAL 01/05 02/05 05/05 19,500 nil nil 14,500 12) MV. STAR NORITA IFFCO ROCK PHOS. 01/05 03/05 07/05 13,000 nil nil 41,485 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV. GREAT WISDOM JMB ROCK PHOS. nil 63,862 nil 25/04 --- 2) MV. GOOD TRADE LIBERTY TH.COAL 25,000 nil nil 03/05 --- 3) MV. AS VALENTIA SSS S.COAL nil 53,205 nil 03/05 --- 4) MV. JAG RISHI SSS TH.COAL 49,000 nil nil 03/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV AQUILA NK S.COAL nil 35,000 nil 03/05 2) MT BATTERSEA PARK JMB P. ACID nil 10,996 nil 04/05 3) MT DELOS ASL CRUDE OIL nil 267,311 nil 05/05 4) MV BK CHAMP ACEC R.P.COKE nil 20,596 nil 06/05 5) MV MARITIME TA INFINITY PIG IRON 31,500 nil nil 03/05 6) MV ORIENT ORCHID NK S.COAL nil 33,000 nil 04/05 7) MT. RABINDRANATH ASL IMP-M 11,000 nil nil 04/05 8) MV. AKMI SSS S.COAL nil 25,000 nil 05/05 9) MV. DENSA JAGUAR SSS S.COAL 27,500 nil nil 06/05 10) MV. TANBINH 22 OSL A. COAL nil 5,999 nil 06/05 11) MT. SANMAR STANZA ASL HSD/IMP-M nil 19,000 nil 06/05 12) MV. MALAVIKA SSS I.ORE PELLET 52,000 nil nil 06/05 13) MV. APJ SURYAVIR LIBERTY TH.COAL 69,000 nil nil 06/05 14) MT. PRUDENT ASL HSD nil 25,000 nil 07/05 15) MV. ASIATIC ECL SWS CNTR nil 1,953 nil 07/05 16) MV. VINALINES BR EVE LM. ST. nil 50,204 nil 07/05 17) MT. GULF HORIZON ISIPL HSD nil 29,864 nil 10/05 18) MT. SIVA SINGAPURASSS SUL ACID nil 18,800 nil 11/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL