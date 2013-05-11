May 11Port conditions of Paradip as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 29 Total Vessles 39 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV SARWAR JAHAN LG MINERALS I.ORE 05/05 07/05 10/05 33,000 nil nil COMP 2) MV AISHA SARWAR KASHVI I.ORE 08/05 09/05 12/05 31,800 nil nil 12,200 3) MV DENSA JAGUAR MMTC/CEPL S.COAL 06/05 07/05 11/05 25,800 nil nil 1,700 4) MV VINALINES BR UML LM. ST. 09/05 09/05 14/05 nil 20,000 nil 30,204 5) MV BULK PORTUGAL SAIL C.COAL 09/05 09/05 13/05 29,000 nil nil 26,488 6) MV GOLDEN ECLIPSE MAHIMA C.COAL 10/05 10/05 13/05 nil 16,000 nil 29,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV GREAT WISDOM JMB ROCK PHOS. nil 63,862 nil 25/04 --- 2) MT VEDIKA PREM ASL HSD/SKO nil 23,500 nil 10/05 --- 3) MV AEOLIAN VISION SYSPL H COAL nil 40,000 nil 11/05 --- 4) MV FUTURE LILY BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) 55,000 nil nil 11/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT SIVA SINGAPURA SSS SUL ACID nil 18,800 nil 11/05 2) MV JS BANDOL PHAROS MN. ORE nil 52,781 nil 18/05 3) MT GULF HORIZON ISIPL HSD nil 29,864 nil 14/05 4) MV VINASHIP DIAM ESPL A. COAL nil 7,600 nil 13/05 5) MV GEM OF PARADIP CHOW CEMENT CLINK nil 39,786 nil 13/05 6) MV CHRISTOS THEO MMTC/KISPL S.COAL nil 54,800 nil 14/05 7) MV THELISIS MMTC/KISPL S.COAL nil 55,026 nil 16/05 8) MV MEDI IMABARI BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 14/05 9) MV POS AMETHYST JMB S.COAL 34,000 nil nil 15/05 10) MV SPAR CAPELLA INFINITY ROCK PHOS. 54,145 nil nil 15/05 11) MT MTM HOUSTAN SSS SUL ACID nil 18,750 nil 16/05 12) MV WELSUCCESS SSS C.COAL nil 20,055 nil 19/05 13) MV CMB CHARDONNAY SSS S.COAL nil 90,200 nil 01/06 14) MV JAG RISHI SSS TH.COAL 49,000 nil nil 13/05 15) MV STAR KAPPA CHOW PIG IRON 31,500 nil nil 14/05 16) MV PACIFIC PAR SCOAL MMTC/CEPL 71,298 nil nil 15/05 17) MT EAGLE VENICE ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 257,394 nil 16/05 18) MV GOU YUAN 22 SSS C.COAL nil 60,222 nil 18/05 19) MV GRAIN HARVR GPR C.COAL nil 63,000 nil 19/05 20) MV SILVER WAVE SSS SULPHUR nil 14,301 nil 24/05 21) MV SANMAR PHOENIX JMB TH.COAL 35,000 nil nil 13/05 22) MV CHENNAI PERR NK TH.COAL 37,000 nil nil 14/05 23) MV AEGIS FORTUNE SSS TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 14/05 24) MV MILETUS BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 14/05 25) MV VISHVA BANDHAN JMB TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 14/05 26) MV CORAL SEAS PMA C.COAL nil 59,448 nil 15/05 27) MV MP PANAMAX 5 TMILL LM. ST. nil 40,000 nil 15/05 28) MV PROTEAS DEB S.COAL nil 82,500 nil 15/05 29) MT BUNGA KASTU JMB CRUDE OIL nil 282,180 nil 19/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL