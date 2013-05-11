India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
May 11Port conditions of Paradip as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 29 Total Vessles 39 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV SARWAR JAHAN LG MINERALS I.ORE 05/05 07/05 10/05 33,000 nil nil COMP 2) MV AISHA SARWAR KASHVI I.ORE 08/05 09/05 12/05 31,800 nil nil 12,200 3) MV DENSA JAGUAR MMTC/CEPL S.COAL 06/05 07/05 11/05 25,800 nil nil 1,700 4) MV VINALINES BR UML LM. ST. 09/05 09/05 14/05 nil 20,000 nil 30,204 5) MV BULK PORTUGAL SAIL C.COAL 09/05 09/05 13/05 29,000 nil nil 26,488 6) MV GOLDEN ECLIPSE MAHIMA C.COAL 10/05 10/05 13/05 nil 16,000 nil 29,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV GREAT WISDOM JMB ROCK PHOS. nil 63,862 nil 25/04 --- 2) MT VEDIKA PREM ASL HSD/SKO nil 23,500 nil 10/05 --- 3) MV AEOLIAN VISION SYSPL H COAL nil 40,000 nil 11/05 --- 4) MV FUTURE LILY BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) 55,000 nil nil 11/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT SIVA SINGAPURA SSS SUL ACID nil 18,800 nil 11/05 2) MV JS BANDOL PHAROS MN. ORE nil 52,781 nil 18/05 3) MT GULF HORIZON ISIPL HSD nil 29,864 nil 14/05 4) MV VINASHIP DIAM ESPL A. COAL nil 7,600 nil 13/05 5) MV GEM OF PARADIP CHOW CEMENT CLINK nil 39,786 nil 13/05 6) MV CHRISTOS THEO MMTC/KISPL S.COAL nil 54,800 nil 14/05 7) MV THELISIS MMTC/KISPL S.COAL nil 55,026 nil 16/05 8) MV MEDI IMABARI BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 14/05 9) MV POS AMETHYST JMB S.COAL 34,000 nil nil 15/05 10) MV SPAR CAPELLA INFINITY ROCK PHOS. 54,145 nil nil 15/05 11) MT MTM HOUSTAN SSS SUL ACID nil 18,750 nil 16/05 12) MV WELSUCCESS SSS C.COAL nil 20,055 nil 19/05 13) MV CMB CHARDONNAY SSS S.COAL nil 90,200 nil 01/06 14) MV JAG RISHI SSS TH.COAL 49,000 nil nil 13/05 15) MV STAR KAPPA CHOW PIG IRON 31,500 nil nil 14/05 16) MV PACIFIC PAR SCOAL MMTC/CEPL 71,298 nil nil 15/05 17) MT EAGLE VENICE ISIPL CRUDE OIL nil 257,394 nil 16/05 18) MV GOU YUAN 22 SSS C.COAL nil 60,222 nil 18/05 19) MV GRAIN HARVR GPR C.COAL nil 63,000 nil 19/05 20) MV SILVER WAVE SSS SULPHUR nil 14,301 nil 24/05 21) MV SANMAR PHOENIX JMB TH.COAL 35,000 nil nil 13/05 22) MV CHENNAI PERR NK TH.COAL 37,000 nil nil 14/05 23) MV AEGIS FORTUNE SSS TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 14/05 24) MV MILETUS BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 14/05 25) MV VISHVA BANDHAN JMB TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 14/05 26) MV CORAL SEAS PMA C.COAL nil 59,448 nil 15/05 27) MV MP PANAMAX 5 TMILL LM. ST. nil 40,000 nil 15/05 28) MV PROTEAS DEB S.COAL nil 82,500 nil 15/05 29) MT BUNGA KASTU JMB CRUDE OIL nil 282,180 nil 19/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India