May 30- Port conditions of Paradip as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 11
Waiting Vessels 09
Expected Vessels 26
Total Vessles 46
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) MT. JAG PUSHPA IOCL H.S.D 25-05 25-05 30-05 nil 11,969 nil COMP
.) nil IOCL IMP-M.SPIRIT 25-05 25-05 29-05 10,900 nil nil 2,100
2) MV. THELISIS LIBERTY I.ORE 25-05 28-05 02-06 25,700 nil nil 31,000
3) MV. GEM OF ENNORE PPT TH.COAL 28-05 28-05 30-05 64,900 nil nil 5,400
4) MV. CH. TORENIA I.ORE ECB & CO. 26-05 29-05 02-06 500 nil nil 42,700
5) MV. GENCO AUVERGNEOSL S.COAL 26-05 29-05 01-06 nil 4,000 nil 30,500
6) MV. KOULITSA ACEC C.COAL 25-05 29-05 01-06 nil 9,000 nil 24,000
7) MV. BELLINA OSL S.COAL 24-05 27-05 31-05 30,600 nil nil 5400
8) MV. PERTH I PPL SULPHUR 28-05 28-05 29-05 17,100 nil nil COMP
9) MT. AL MAJEDAH PPL AMMONIA 29-05 29-05 31-05 nil 1,000 nil 14,350
10) MV. PERTH I IFFCO SULPHUR 28-0528-05 06-01 nil 700 nil 35,500
11) MV. GRETA OSL S.COAL 24-05 28-05 31-05 7,500 nil nil 17,800
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) MV PORT HAINAN ISIPL S.COAL 33,466 nil nil ----- 26-05
2) MV VEGA ROSE INFINITY MN. ORE 20,680 nil nil ----- 27-05
3) MV ARIZONA INFINITY ROCK PHOS. 53,480 nil nil ----- 27-05
4) MV WELSUCCESS NK C.COAL 20,055 nil nil ----- 27-05
5) MT GEM OF DAHEJ ASL P. ACID nil 9,500 nil ----- 27-05
6) MV TRITON SEAGULL BOTHRA N C.COAL 54,203 nil nil ----- 28-05
7) MV WAN YANG 36 ESPL LAM COKE 25,510 nil nil ----- 29-05
8) MT SPARTAN WARRIORISIPL CRUDE OIL 272,514 nil nil ----- 29-05
9) MV GENIUS STAR X GPR HCFCO nil 5,000 nil ----- 30-05
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) MV. PRABHU LAL GPR S.COAL 50,700 nil nil 30-05
2) MV. TU SON OSL C.COAL nil 5,500 nil 30-05
3) MT. CLIPPER MARS GAC AMMONIA 39,990 nil nil 30-05
4) MV. JAG RANI OSL LM. ST. 31,000 nil nil 31-05
5) MV. NEMTAS 4 PMA S.COAL 31,403 nil nil 31-05
6) MT. PREM MALA EMINENCE HSD/SKO 28,936 nil nil 31-05
7) MV. APJ SURYAVIR GPR TH.COAL nil 70,000 nil 31-05
8) MV. SINAR KUTAI SCC(VSP) S.COAL 35,000 nil nil 01-06
9) MV. JAL VAHINI OSL C.COAL 4,470 nil nil 01-06
10) MV. PERTH I BOTHRA TH.COAL nil 55,000 nil 01-06
11) MT. LAUREL GALEXY SSS SUL ACID 18,700 nil nil 01-06
12) MV. SUMIHOU INFINITY C.COAL 60,210 nil nil 01-06
13) MV. AEGIS FORTUNE NK TH.COAL nil 50,000 nil 01-06
14) MV. JAG RAHUL NK TH.COAL nil 45,000 nil 01-06
15) MV. JAL VAHINI OSL C.COAL nil 9,400 nil 02-06
16) MV. CMB CHARDO ESPL S.COAL 90,198 nil nil 03-06
17) MV. KAPTAN ARIF GAC ROCK PHOS 51,320 nil nil 03-06
18) MV. BOTAFOGO DEB S.COAL 67,102 nil nil 03-06
19) MT. DESH PREM JMB CRUDE OIL 81,695 nil nil 04-06
20) MV. LYRIC STAR TMILL S.COAL 77,600 nil nil 04-06
21) MV. TOXOTIS GAC S.COAL 35,000 nil nil 04-06
22) MV. FISKARDO NK C.COAL 45,152 nil nil 05-06
23) MV. MIRA R ACEC A. COAL 3,700 nil nil 05-06
24) MV. KLIMA GAC S.COAL 54,996 nil nil 05-06
25) MV. SAT BELLATRIX INFINITY M. COKE 19,660 nil nil 10-06
26) MT. SOUTHERN BULL JMB SUL ACID 13,499 nil nil 10-06
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL