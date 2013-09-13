Sep 13Port conditions of Paradip as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV ALMUHIEDDINE SWASTIK I.ORE 28/08 10/09 13/09 20,000 nil nil 764 2) MV PERTH I PPT TH.COAL 11/09 11/09 13/09 50,650 nil nil COMP PPT TH.COAL 11/09 11/09 13/09 3,100 nil nil 1,676 3) MV SAIKO MAJESTY LMH I.ORE 10/09 11/09 14/09 19,500 nil nil 12,500 LMH I.ORE 10/09 11/09 14/09 TOCOM nil nil 12,500 4) MV WIDAR MAHIMA C.COAL 12/09 12/09 15/09 nil 6,000 nil 21,500 5) MV LARA OSL S.COAL 08/09 08/09 13/09 nil 53,000 nil 2,000 6) MV VOYAGER OSL I.ORE 12/09 12/09 15/09 15,000 nil nil 40,000 7) MV JAG RISHI REPLY LM. ST 11/09 12/09 14/09 nil 10,000 nil 17,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT JAG APARNA JMB HSD nil 20,896 nil 20/08 --- 2) MT DESH UJAALA JMB CRUDE OIL nil 275,817 nil 09/09 --- 3) MV CRYSTAL WIND WILHELMS C.COAL nil 72,787 nil 12/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV BARANEE NAREE BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) 55,000 nil nil 14/09 2) MV PACIFIC CHAMP ISIPL I. ORE(MAN) 40,000 nil nil 14/09 3) MV DUBAI KNIGHT SSS I. ORE(MAN) 31,000 nil nil 15/09 4) MV HINODE MARU BOTHRA I. ORE(MAN) 35,000 nil nil 15/09 5) MV CHENNAI SELVAM LIBERTY TH.COAL 25,000 nil nil 13/09 6) MV AMBER SUN SSS ROCK PHOS. nil 49,947 nil 13/09 7) MT VEDIKA PREM ASL EMI IMP-M nil 15,055 nil 13/09 8) MV XIN TANG ESSKAY C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 13/09 9) MV VIGHNRAJ BOTHRA TH.COAL 65,000 nil nil 14/09 10) MV APJ SURYAVIR LIBERTY TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 14/09 11) MV CHENNAI PER LIBERTY TH.COAL 38,000 nil nil 14/09 12) MT GLOBAL PEACE SSS SUL ACID nil 19,050 nil 15/09 13) MT RATNA SHALINI JMB CRUDE OIL nil 94,400 nil 16/09 14) MV TAMIL ANNA LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 16/09 15) MT GAS COLUMBIA NK AMMONIA nil 6,299 nil 17/09 16) MV GENCO LOIRE GFS S.COAL nil 51,950 nil 17/09 17) MT LAUREL GALEXY ASL SUL ACID nil 18,500 nil 17/09 18) MT GAS LINE SSS AMMONIA nil 8,000 nil 18/09 19) MV ULTRA WOLLO JYOTHI LM. ST. nil 55,000 nil 18/09 20) MV TOXOTIS SSS SULPHUR nil 32,399 nil 19/09 21) MV RIBBON GPR C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 20/09 22) MV YANNIS GORGIAS DEB C.COAL nil 85,009 nil 21/09 23) MV NEW AGILITY TMILL C.COAL nil 45,000 nil 25/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL