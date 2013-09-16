Sep 16Port conditions of Paradip as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV APJ SURYAVIR PPT TH.COAL 14/09 14/09 16/09 66,200 nil nil 2,642 2) MV CHENNAI PERR PPT TH.COAL 14/09 15/09 16/09 14,000 nil nil 23,000 3) MV PACIFIC CHAMP LMH I.ORE 14/09 14/09 18/09 10,000 nil nil 27,000 4) MV CRYSTAL WIND OSL C.COAL 12/09 13/09 19/09 nil 36,000 nil 36,787 5) MV HINODE MARU ACEC I.ORE 15/09 15/09 18/09 5,000 nil nil 30,653 6) MV XIN TANG SHA MAHIMA C.COAL 13/09 15/09 18/09 nil 16,000 nil 32,345 7) MV BARANEE NAREE LIBERTY I.ORE 15/09 15/09 19/09 14,000 nil nil 41,250 8) MV AMBER SUN PPL ROCK PHOS 13/09 13/09 17/09 nil 34,000 nil 34,000 9) MT DESH UJAALA PLD CRUDE OIL 09/09 15/09 17/09 nil 126,000 nil 149,816 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT GLOBAL PEACE NK SUL ACID nil 19,050 nil 15/09 --- 2) MT RATNA SHALINI JMB CRUDE OIL nil 94,400 nil 16/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV DUBAI KNIGHT SAMSARA I. ORE 31,000 nil nil 17/09 2) MT GAS COLUMBIA JMB AMMONIA nil 6,299 nil 16/09 3) MV GEM OF PARADIP JMB TH.COAL 36,000 nil nil 17/09 4) MV TAMIL ANNA LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil 17/09 5) MV GEM OF ENNORE JMB TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 17/09 6) MV GENCO LOIRE INFINITY S.COAL nil 51,950 nil 18/09 7) MV ULTRA WOLLO INFINITY LM. ST. nil 55,000 nil 18/09 8) MT GAS LINE NK AMMONIA nil 8,000 nil 18/09 9) MV RIBBON GFS C.COAL nil 40,000 nil 18/09 10) MV AEGIS FORTUNE SYSPL TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil 19/09 11) MV JAG RISHI OSL TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil 20/09 12) MV TOXOTIS INFINITY SULPHUR nil 32,399 nil 20/09 13) MT LAUREL GALEXY ASL SUL ACID nil 18,500 nil 21/09 14) MV SENORITA GPR DOLOMITE nil 52,322 nil 21/09 15) MV YANNIS GORGIAS DEB C.COAL nil 85,009 nil 23/09 16) MV NEW AGILITY NK C.COAL nil 45,000 nil 27/09 17) MT GREEN PARK JMB P. ACID nil 11,401 nil 27/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL