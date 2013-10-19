Oct 19- Port conditions of Paradip as of Saturday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 13 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessels 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV VISHVA DIKSHA TANGEDCO TH.COAL 15/10 18/10 19/10 nil 22,600 nil 6,600 2) MV GEM OF ENNORE TANGEDCO TH.COAL 15/10 18/10 20/10 nil 27,400 nil 42,900 3) MV FERTILITY 9 ACEC LAM COKE 15/10 18/10 20/10 nil 7,500 nil 4,050 4) MV IOLI TSIL S.COAL 09/10 16/10 22/10 nil 43,000 nil 32,548 5) MV CARINA OSL C.COAL 16/10 18/10 23/10 nil 16,000 nil 44,413 6) MV SILVER DRAGON OSL UREA 09/10 15/10 24/10 27,500 nil nil 32,371 7) MV BETEIGEUZE MAHIMA C.COAL 11/10 18/10 22/10 7,000 nil nil 38,600 8) MV ACS DIAMOND MONNET M. COKE 17/10 17/10 20/10 nil 15,000 nil 12,810 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV ABDULLAH NK I. ORE 44,100 nil nil ----- 27/09 2) MV SENORITA BOTHRA I. ORE 55,000 nil nil ----- 10/10 3) MV OCEAN HAWK PMA SULPHUR nil 34,844 nil ----- 10/10 4) MV TINA IV GAC C.COAL nil 40,000 nil ----- 14/10 5) MV JUPITER JMB ROCK PHOS nil 64,164 nil ----- 14/10 6) MV AEGIS FORTUNE SYSPL TH.COAL 50,000 nil nil ----- 15/10 7) MV TAMIL PERIYAR LIBERTY TH.COAL 45,000 nil nil ----- 17/10 8) MV UNITED HALO BOTHRA TH.COAL 55,000 nil nil ----- 17/10 9) MV BALTIC COUGAR MSSL N C.COAL nil 33,000 nil ----- 17/10 10) MV APJ SURYAVIR GPR TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil ----- 18/10 11) MV ATLAS INFINITY M. COKE nil 13,000 nil ----- 18/10 12) MV AFOVOS INFINITY C.COAL nil 60,401 nil ----- 18/10 13) MV VISHVA ANAND JMB C.COAL nil 40,000 nil ----- 19/10 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT VEDIKA PREM ASL HSD nil 20,000 nil 20/10 2) MV EARNEST SKY ESPL S.COAL nil 82,498 nil 21/10 3) MV VISHVA PREETI ESSKAY TH.COAL 70,000 nil nil 21/10 4) MV POS AMETRIN MSSL S.COAL nil 35,000 nil 22/10 5) MV FURNES TMILL C.COAL nil 30,000 nil 22/10 6) MT TAJIMARE GPR CRUDE OIL nil 257,097 nil 23/10 7) MT DESH VAIBHAV JMB CRUDE OIL nil 282,016 nil 23/10 8) MV YANGTZE CLASSICSSPL PIG IRON 31,500 nil nil 24/10 9) MT ARGENT IRIS NK P. ACID nil 12,162 nil 24/10 10) MV GLOBAL FRONTIERESPL M. COKE nil 18,150 nil 25/10 11) MT CHEMROAD ASL P. ACID nil 12,582 nil 25/10 12) MV JIN SHENG PHAROS MN. ORE nil 27,562 nil 26/10 13) MV SINORITA INFINITY ROCK PHOS. nil 55,000 nil 26/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL